Daredevil: Born Again Set Photo Reveals First Look at Jon Bernthal's Punisher Return

There hasn't been any official word that Jon Bernthal is reprising his role as the Punisher for Marvel Studios, but a new photo seemingly confirms his participation in Marvel's upcoming Disney+ TV series, Daredevil: Born Again. Bernthal starred as Frank Castle in Netflix's Daredevil series, as well as two season of a solo Punisher show. Fans adore his take on the iconic character and have held out hope that Marvel would bring him back for the MCU version of the character, similar to how Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio have been able to return.

It seems like that is indeed the case, as Bernthal has been spotted in costume as Frank Castle, right around the area in Brooklyn where Daredevil: Born Again is filming. A fan took a photo with Bernthal at Brooklyn restaurant Hometown BBQ, and the actor was seen with fake blood on his face after filming a fight scene.

It appears Bernthal's stunt double is standing behind him in the photo, and the original poster confirmed in the comments that there were several actors in the restaurant sporting similar fake blood.

While this is definitely the biggest evidence towards Bernthal's Punisher returning, nothing is official until Marvel Studios announces it in some form or fashion. That said, Bernthal has been vocal about his love for the character of Frank Castle and his desire to play him again. Earlier this year, the actor spoke to Collider about his relationship to his popular on-screen character.

"I think there's a reason why that character has resonated as deeply and strongly as he has," Bernthal said. "In the hearts and minds of comic book fans and first responders and people in the military and people all over the globe. I think there's a little bit of Frank Castle in everybody. He exists very strongly inside me and I care about that character deeply. I also know that it's absolutely essential that if we do it, we do it right and we have real sacred integrity to the source material and to what is at the core of Frank. I'm gonna do my absolute best to make sure that, if and when we do it, we do it right."

Are getting excited for Jon Bernthal's (very likely) Punisher return? Be sure to let us know in the comments!