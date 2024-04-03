Daredevil: Born Again Set Photos Reunite Charlie Cox With Jon Bernthal as Punisher

Daredevil: Born Again has reunited Jon Bernthal and Charlie Cox during filming on the Disney+ series. Splash News and multiple other sources online have captured video of The Punisher star and the Daredevil actor going through their paces on-set. Both men are in their comics-accurate costumes and fans are absolutely over the moon with these revelations. Bernthal was already confirmed to be returning for Daredevil: Born Again. The star was also spotted around the filming locations this week. However, this might be the best look at his Punisher costume that a lot of fans have seen. Collider asked about the fervor surrounding his debut in the MCU. He understands that Frank Castle is a fan-favorite for a lot of people out there.

"I think there's a reason why that character has resonated as deeply and strongly as he has," Bernthal told the outlet. "In the hearts and minds of comic book fans and first responders and people in the military and people all over the globe. I think there's a little bit of Frank Castle in everybody. He exists very strongly inside me and I care about that character deeply. I also know that it's absolutely essential that if we do it, we do it right and we have real sacred integrity to the source material and to what is at the core of Frank. I'm gonna do my absolute best to make sure that, if and when we do it, we do it right."

Bernthal Has Been Waiting For This Moment For Years Now

(Photo: Netflix/Marvel)

A few years ago, the idea of a Defenderverse revival felt like a pipe dream. Now, there's real momentum at Marvel Studios to bring back multiple elements from those shows in the MCU. Daredevil: Born Again already helped reinforce both Vincent D'Onofrio and Charlie Cox as big parts of the Marvel universe moving forward. Now, The Punisher looks to be squarely in the fold too. Bernthal is incredibly touched by the outpouring of love for his work on the Netflix series.

"It's unbelievably humbling how much people sort of responded to this version of Frank, and I can't tell you how much it means to me because he means so much to me. He's in my blood, he's in my bones," Bernthal said two years ago. "So it's not about whether we do it, it's about getting it right, and doing the version that the fans really deserve. We'll see. I mean, all of those decisions are made in rooms I am not invited into... But Frank's always there, he's always a part of me. And when we get the call to go, I'll be ready, and I'll make sure that I do everything I can to make sure that we do it right, or we won't do it at all."

(Photo: Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty)

