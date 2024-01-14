Marvel's Jon Bernthal Addresses Punisher Future: "I Care About That Character Deeply"

Jon Bernthal says if he returns to the character of The Punisher, he wants to do it right.





Marvel's Echo has hit both Disney+ and Hulu, giving fans their first look at a Marvel Studios-produced TV-MA series. Given Daredevil: Born Again is one of the outfit's next television shows set to resume filming, fans will likely get their next adult-oriented Marvel show before too long at all. In fact, trade reports have said Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle/The Punisher is expected to make his live-action return during the events of the show and if there's one thing you know about The Punisher, it's that he automatically comes with an R rating.

In a new chat with Collider, Bernthal says if he returns to the character, he's deeply committed to the source material of the gun-slinging vigilante.

"I think there's a reason why that character has resonated as deeply and strongly as he has," Bernthal said in the conversation. "In the hearts and minds of comic book fans and first responders and people in the military and people all over the globe. I think there's a little bit of Frank Castle in everybody. He exists very strongly inside me and I care about that character deeply. I also know that it's absolutely essential that if we do it, we do it right and we have real sacred integrity to the source material and to what is at the core of Frank. I'm gonna do my absolute best to make sure that, if and when we do it, we do it right."

Bernthal appeared as Castle in two seasons of a solo The Punisher series, in addition to debuting during the second season of Daredevil. Should he, in fact, appear in Daredevil: Born Again, it'd mark a sizable shift for the MCU on its venture into more street-level storytelling.

