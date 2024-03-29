Is Marvel's Iron Fist Star Finn Jones Teasing a Return?

Charlie Cox's Daredevil has already made the jump from the Netflix's Marvel franchise to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he was joined by Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk. We know those characters have a big future in the MCU. Could they be joined by even more members of the Defenders cast? Iron Fist star Finn Jones is starting to make that feel like a real possibility.

Jones starred as Danny Rand, aka the Iron Fist, in two seasons of Netflix's Iron Fist series, as well as in The Defenders. There hasn't been any word about Jones reprising his role for Marvel Studios, but the actor teased more Iron Fist in his Instagram story Thursday. He shared an image of a duffel bag on a bed that had the final issue of Power Man and Iron Fist lying on top in plain sight. Take a look!

(Photo: Finn Jones/Instagram)

Obviously Jones could just be teasing the fans a bit. He could just be reading through the comics again for fun. He's also got a copy of The Neverending Story sitting there on the bag, who knows if that has anything to do with the upcoming reboot of that franchise.

The point is, any Defendersverse actor even remotely hinting at a return to their role is a big deal. Fans have remained very faithful to much of what the Netflix Marvel shows were able to do, and most would agree that they didn't get a fair shake to fully explore the characters since Disney shuttered Marvel Television in an effort to put everything under the MCU umbrella.

Marvel Studios is working on the Daredevil Born Again series, which stars Cox and D'Onofrio and is set in Matt Murdock's stomping grounds in Hell's Kitchen. It wouldn't be a total shock to see the other Defenders appear in that series, even if it's just for a cameo. Just about everyone involved in those shows has, at one point or another, expressed an interest in reprising their roles for Marvel.

For now, the ball is strictly in Marvel's court when it comes to the previous TV franchise. That said, the opening of the multiverse in the MCU allows for all kinds of past character appearances without affecting any future storytelling. Maybe Iron Fist, Luke Cage, and Jessica Jones will at least get some kind of swan song in the MCU.

Would you like to see Finn Jones and the other Defenders stars join the MCU? Let us know in the comments!