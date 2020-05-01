Daredevil Star Charlie Cox Settles in for the Quarantine Watch Party With an Epic Flex

✖

ComicBook.com's latest Quarantine Watch Party kicked off tonight by diving into the Netflix/Marvel collaborations with a joint viewing of Marvel's Daredevil Season Three, Episode Four. Daredevil Season Three showrunner Erik Oleson joined us on Twitter for the full watch party and dropped a bombshell halfway through the episode by posting a video of star Charlie Cox "settling in" to watch the episode, with one hell of a flex, donning the actual Daredevil mask from the series as he watched the episode. Watch the video of Cox putting on the mark, perhaps the last time we'll ever get to see him wear it, in the player below.

Ahead of the Quarantine Watch Party, ComicBook.com spoke exclusively with Cox about his time playing the Man without Fear touching on topics like what he thinks of Ben Affleck's feature film version of the character, how he felt about not getting tapped to be on the big screen for Avengers: Endgame, and the rumors Matt Murdock might be in Marvel's Spider-Man 3.

"I hadn't heard those rumors, but it's certainly not with my Daredevil. I'm not involved in it," Cox told us about the rumored Spider-Man appearance. "If that's true, it's not with me. It's with another actor....I'm so grateful I got to play that character as long as I did. Of course, I'd love to keep going. I'd love to be involved with it. As a fan of the Marvel movies, I've loved the little stuff where they pop up here and there but because we were on Netflix, we weren't able to do as much for legal reasons, I don't know why. But I love the idea of Jessica and Matt showing up in the background or Matt as a lawyer advising Peter Parker. That'd be really, really cool."

As for the future of the character, Cox cast doubt on a fourth season of the series happening, despite the best intentions of the fandom and their #SaveDaredevil campaign. In the end, the character will return but Cox is pretty certain it won't be with him behind the mask.

"I think the likelihood is, I think you'll definitely see Daredevil again," Cox tells us. "I just think the best bet for them, in the unlikely nature of being able to get all of us together again, it should be a whole new team, and, you know, start again."

All three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix.

