Daredevil's Charlie Cox on Not Appearing in Avengers: Endgame

✖

The "portals" scene in Avengers: Endgame is the one thing fans go back to time and time again as one of the biggest shots of the overarching Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's the one bit where nearly ever character introduced by Marvel Studios appeared on screen at the same time. Notably absent, however, were the Defenders, Marvel Television's equivalency of the big-screen Avengers. Leading up to the release of Endgame, there was plenty of speculation the group — which consists of Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and Iron Fist (Finn Jones) — would appear in the mega-blockbuster.

When we caught up with Cox Wednesday morning ahead of Thursday's Daredevil Quarantine Watch Party, we had to ask if he was disappointed that he wasn't asked to be in the feature. After all, just moments earlier we had discussed the fact he's seen every single film in the MCU. According to Cox, he's not disappointed in the slightest with being snubbed from the movie.

"No, I'm happy with what I got," Cox tells us. "Obviously all that stuff would be great, but look — I'm just an actor and I think it's a lot more complicated than I could imagine and I understand that."

Elsewhere in the interview, Cox confirmed he wasn't going to be in the next Spider-Man movie, contrary to popular rumors circulating online. That doesn't mean, as the actor reassured, that he wouldn't mind popping up in a future MCU movie when he's able.

"As a fan of the Marvel movies, I've loved the little stuff where they pop up here and there but because we were on Netflix, we weren't able to do as much for legal reasons, I don't know why," Cox concludes. "But I love the idea of Jessica and Matt showing up in the background or Matt as a lawyer advising Peter Parker. That'd be really, really cool."

Our chat with Cox comes in support of the ComicBook.com #QuarantineWatchParty of Daredevil we're hosting Thursday night. Joining us include showrunner Erik Oleson and actors Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, Wilson Bethel, Amy Rutberg, Jay Ali, and Geof Cantor amongst others. If you want to take part in it, gear up Season Three, Episode Four ("Blindsided") and press play right at 9 p.m. Eastern. Be sure to tweet along on Twitter with the #Daredevil and #QuarantineWatchParty hashtags to follow along!

Where would you like to see Cox's Daredevil pop up next? Think it over and let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by joining the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.