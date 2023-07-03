Daredevil Stuntman Slams Character's MCU Return

After an extended fan-led campaign, Marvel Studios brought back Charlie Cox's take on Daredevil during the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. While that role amounted to just a cameo, the character appeared in a much, much larger role in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Though that return was applauded by many, there were also a fair share of critics due to the show's tonal shift from what was shown in the Netflix version of Daredevil. Among those critics is former Daredevil stuntman Chris Brewster, who recently slammed the Man Without Fear's return in She-Hulk during a recent podcast appearance.

"I think that, now that the MCU has taken over the character, I think they are really, really hurting it," Brewster said on the latest episode of Izuko Unscripted. "If you watch She-Hulk, they turned Daredevil into a cartoon. It's all animated and it looks bad."

Brewster went on to compare the character's extended MCU debut with the work done on the Netflix series, pointing out the later was virtually all practical versus the use of CGI and digi-doubles.

"You know, I love CG to enhance real movement, but if you don't have any real movement, it just becomes a cartoon. It's just CG and there's no weight to it," the stuntman added. "And what always made the action on Daredevil so good is it was visceral. You felt what Charlie was feeling, between his performance and being in there, in the action."

Brewster was one of the main architects behind Daredevil's infamous one-take fight sequences, something She-Hulk poked a bit of fun at during one of Daredevil's appearances.

"And anything that you saw, we really did," he concluded. "We had to put somebody on a wire, we needed something to enhance the movement. But it wasn't a cartoon. It was live-action. And you will never match the energy that live-action has. So, I think that She-Hulk was a massive step-down as far as the movement goes and the action."

When is the Daredevil reboot coming out?

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can do that right here.

