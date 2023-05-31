Daredevil Star Deborah Ann Woll Speaks Out on Switching Sides to DC Studios

Deborah Ann Woll played Karen Page in three seasons of Netflix's Daredevil series before reprising the role in both The Punisher and Defenders. As of now, it would seem that the actor won't be playing the character in Daredevil: Born Again either, leaving some to wonder if she'd consider making the leap to Marvel's new competitor in DC Studios' DC Universe.

In fact, the actor was asked point-blank at a recent convention if she'd be willing to appear in the franchise from the Marvel Studios competitor. Woll seemed quick to throw cold water on the idea.

"I don't know-do they let us do that? Am I allowed to cross the streams. I feel like that would be very dangerous," Woll said during a spotlight panel at ICCC Nashville (via The Direct). "Yeah, there's a few people who can do it, but I don't know if I'm one of those lucky few. I don't know about DC."

She went on to confirm she's excited with the comic book role she already got to play, suggesting she's leaving the world of comic book cinema for now.

"You know, this was so cool to be a part of Daredevil, and I think it was such a unique little corner of the MCU that felt really special," she added. "I'm really happy with what I've had, and there is no plans for me so far on either side of the comic book universe, but I'm so grateful for the experience that I had."

When is the Daredevil reboot coming out?

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can do that right here.

