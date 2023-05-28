Daredevil Star Charlie Cox Still Hasn't Watched His She-Hulk Episodes

When Netflix canceled Daredevil after three seasons, it was unclear if fans would ever see Charlie Cox play Daredevil/Matt Murdock again, but the actor ended up reprising the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021 and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in 2022. Now, Cox is working on a brand new Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again. This week, Cox appeared alongside his co-star Vincent D'Onofrio at ICCCon in Nashville, and they took part in a panel hosted by Phase Zero's Brandon Davis. During the event, Cox opened up about reprising his role in Spider-Man and She-Hulk and revealed he hasn't actually watched She-Hulk yet.

"And so when She-Hulk came along and I read those scripts, I felt like this is a really good opportunity to try my hand at that tone with this character and see if I can remain true to the character but also find a side of him that is represented in the comics that would be appropriate for that show," Cox explained. "Because the problem is if you take the Daredevil that we know from the other series and you put him in She-Hulk, I think he becomes the butt of the joke. He's the serious one and everyone – so, I didn't want that. I don't think he's that. So I wanted him to match Jennifer Waters a little bit and that experiment for me was really fun."

Cox continued, "And I think people responded to that. I actually also haven't seen that episode. I've seen the bits from when we do the ADR [automated dialog replacement], which is the voiceover stuff and it seems fun, you know what I mean? But it was a really cool experiment to see if you could take that character and without losing anything – losing what people love about that character, what I love about that character – and still see him in different places. It's also true to life. There are times in your life when you find it very difficult to find a sense of humor because you're struggling or because life is hard, and there's times when life's running smoothly and it's sunglasses and roses."

Vincent D'Onofrio Reacts To Writers' Strike:

Daredevil: Born Again was one of the many productions that have been halted due to the Writers' Stirke.

"I wouldn't call business as usual because we want to... Well, I'll speak for myself. I want to be loyal to the writers and to the teamsters," D'Onofrio told ComicBook.com. "We've been told that the company is going to work through. Our writers are on strike, so we have no writers at the moment, but we have our scripts, so that's good."

He added, "As long as we're doing it in a gracious way and everybody's in agreement that we can work when we're allowed to work and we'll shut down when we should shut down, at a respect for the teamsters and the writers and such, then that's what we're going to do. And so far, so good. It's been going well."

Stay tuned for more updates about Daredevil: Born Again.