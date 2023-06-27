Watch Daredevil Star Charlie Cox Play Marvel-Themed Heads Up Game (Exclusive)

Daredevil star Charlie Cox knows a thing or two about the Marvel universe. The actor made an appearance at ICCCon in Nashville in late May where participated in a panel hosted by ComicBook.com and Phase Zero. Afterwards, Cox joined Phase Zero's channel for a couple rounds of Heads Up, with the first round now being published. For those unfamiliar, Heads Up is a game where words or names are shown on a player's forehead while the other provides clues about what the word is without saying it. The goal is for the pair of players to have as many words guessed as possible in one minute. Cox does quite well at the game.

For an added twist, the round of Heads Up features only Marvel characters. Ranging from Loki to Silver Surfer or even Daredevil just for Cox to have some fun with, the cards playfully quiz the knowledge of the players. With Phase Zero host Brandon Davis, Cox starts out hot on his guesses before getting thrown off by a Guardians of the Galaxy character. The video has been published to the Phase Zero channel on YouTube, with Part 2 where the roles of describing and guessing are reversed coming soon.

Cox first portrayed Daredevil for the Netflix series titled around Marvel's man without fear. He has since reprised the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk. Soon, the actor will appear in Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+, despite production recently having been shut down temporarily.

Daredevil: Born Again brings back Charlie Cox, and Vincent D'Onofrio as Daredevil and Kingpin, with Arty Froushan playing Kingpin's associate, Harry. The supporting cast includes Sandrine Holt (The Crossing) as the MCU Vanessa Fisk and Jon Bernthal, returning as Frank Castle/The Punisher from Netflix's Daredevil and Marvel's The Punisher. Rounding out the cast are Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark), Margarita Levieva (The Deuce), Nikki M. James (Severance), and Michael Gaston (Prison Break) in undisclosed roles. Series directors include Micahel Cuesta (Dexter, Blue Bloods), Clark Johnson (Homicide: Life on the Street), and Jeffrey Nachmanoff (The Day After Tomorrow). Grainne Godfree and Jill Blankenship are writing the series, alongside Aisha Porter-Christie, David Feige, Devon Kliger, Thomas Wong, and Zachary Reiter.

