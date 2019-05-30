First Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance Poster Released By Netflix

In just about two months, the prequel series to Jim Henson‘s beloved 1982 film The Dark Crystal will be arriving on Netflix for all to enjoy. The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is going to take the story of the cult classic to an even deeper level, adding to the mythology of Thra and the war between Skeksis and Gelflings. Marketing for Age of Resistance is finally starting to ramp up, as a batch of new photos were released online just last week. In the early hours of Thursday morning, Netflix added even more to the mix, debuting the series’ first official poster.

The stunning Age of Resistance poster was released via the show’s Instagram account, sharing a look at the three main characters of the prequel. The caption on the post also teased a potential trailer arriving sometime on Thursday.

“The Skeksis have left their mark,” reads the post. “But sleep Gelflings. The three suns bring light in 8 hours.”

This Dark Crystal prequel series will follow the adventures of three young Gelfling — Rian, Brea, and Deet — as they go on a journey together to discover the secret behing the Skeksis’ rise to power. Film director Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk, Now You See Me) is bringing the 10-episode series to life for Netflix.

The streaming service has assembled an absolutely stellar voice cast for this prequel, with Kingsman star Taron Egerton, Split and Glass standout Anya Taylor-Joy, and Game of Thrones alum Nathalie Emmanuel portraying the three main characters. The trio is joined by Mark Hamill, Andy Samberg, Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham-Carter, Harris Dickinson, Eddie Izzard, Theo James, Toby Jones, Shazad Latif, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, Alicia Vikander, Harvey Fierstein, Ralph Ineson, Keegan-Michael Key, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Simon Pegg, and Donna Kimball.

Are you looking forward to The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance? Let us know in the comments!