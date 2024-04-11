Joel Edgerton Goes Into Alternate Realities in Dark Matter Trailer

"Behind every door in there is a version of your life that you could have lived."

There are infinite realities. This is the one where Jason Dessen kidnaps himself. That's the premise of Dark Matter, a new sci-fi thriller where Joel Edgerton (The Gift) stars as an ordinary man who awakens in a world inexplicably different from the reality he thought he knew. Based on the New York Times best-selling novel by Blake Crouch, the nine-episode Apple Original series features a cast that includes Edgerton in dual roles alongside Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind), Alice Braga (The Suicide Squad), Jimmi Simpson (Westworld), Oakes Fegley (The Fablemans), and Dayo Okeniyi (See). Watch the just-revealed trailer below.

"Dark Matter is a story about the road not taken. The series will follow Jason Dessen (played by Edgerton), a physicist, professor, and family man who — one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago — is abducted into an alternate version of his life," per the synopsis. "Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the mind-bending landscape of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself."

"A man of science. He's married to the woman of his dreams, and they have a good life," Edgerton's Jason says over footage of his picture-perfect life. "Until, one night, he doesn't make it home. When he regains consciousness, everything has changed." When Simpson's Ryan says that hypothetical man "sounds crazy," Jason replies: "I'm not crazy." Waking up in a reality that's not his own — but another Jason's life — he begins to unravel something sinister.

"You built the box," Okeniyi's Leighton explains of a big, black box that, apparently, transports people to alternate universes. "Behind every door in there is a version of your life that you could have lived." Jason has a horrifying realization: "A different Jason stole me from my world... and he brought me to his world." What do you do when the person who abducted you... is you?

Crouch serves as series creator, executive producer, showrunner and writer alongside executive producers Matt Tolmach (The Amazing Spider-Man) and David Manpearl (Jumanji: The Next Level) for Matt Tolmach Productions. Edgerton also serves as executive producer on the series, produced for Apple TV+ by Sony Pictures Television (behind the streamer's For All Mankind and The Afterparty).

Dark Matter premieres globally on Apple TV+ with its first two episodes May 8 on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through June 26.