Apple TV+ has renewed The Last Thing He Told Me for Season 2 – which may come as a surprise to many fans.

The Last Thing He Told Me TV series (which starred Jennifer Garner and Spider-Man and Mean Girls (2024) star Angourie Rice) was based on the 2021 novel by Larua Dave. Without getting into spoilers, the seven episodes of the TV miniseries covered the entirety of events in the book; more to the point, the "miniseries" was intended to be just that. Hence the surprise over news that Apple TV+ is moving forward with Season 2 of The Last Thing He Told Me.

EW has confirmed that The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2 will be based on the sequel novel that Laura Dave has written, which will be released sometime in 2025. Season 2 of the Apple TV+ adaptation will follow thereafter. It'll be interesting to see if the sequel novel brings back the main cast of the first one; season 1 of the show featured the likes of Aisha Tyler (Archer) Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones), Augusto Aguilera (The Predator) and David Morse (World War Z), in addition to Garner and Rice.

SPOILERS: The Last Thing He Told Me book and TV series ended with Garner's character, Hannah, making a deal with the mobsters that sent her husband Owen on the run. The deal protected Owen's daughter Bailey (Rice's character) from her mob family ties, at the cost of Owen himself having to stay on the lamb. A final scene saw Owen make brief contact with Hannah years later, when Hannah was living a new life, with Bailey as her step-daughter and a new man in her life.

The news that The Last Thing He Told Me is getting Season 2 also raises some interesting questions about other shows that are based on books, and how far we could see them extend. Game of Thrones is, of course, the modern prototype for novels (or entire book series) being extended into TV series that go well beyond the written source material; right now, it's a question looming over series like Shōgun, which is based on James Clavell's cult-hit 1975 novel, but also based on real history that could help the show continue on through multiple seasons of original storytelling.

What Is The Last Thing He Told Me About?

(Photo: Apple TV+)

"Like so many people, I fell for Hannah on page one of Laura Dave's gripping novel," Garner said via statement. "The move to actor and producer from reader and super fan was delicious... I couldn't have said yes more quickly to season 2! These characters and their story mean so much to me, as I know they do to the many who have championed our show; we're excited to give audiences even more with this next chapter."

"What I will say is, I had no intention of writing a sequel. I had no intention of it when I was writing the first one. It was closed for me," Dave said to EW last year. "Over time, and thinking about the way that readers have engaged so intensely with that last scene – in good and bad ways, people either love it or some people are like, 'How dare you not put them back together!' – I've been asked some questions around this in different capacities, and I started thinking about what the answers are. So now I don't know. I can imagine the world in which that sequel could come to be."