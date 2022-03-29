Joel Edgerton Cast in Dark Matter Series for Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has announced they’re adapting the Blake Crouch novel “Dark Matter” for their streaming service and have tapped Star Wars and The Green Knight actor Joel Edgerton to star. Variety reports that Crouch will adapt his own book for the screen, serving as executive producer and showrunner, the series will have nine episodes total. Sony Pictures Television is producing with Venom producer Matt Tolmach and Jumanji: The Next Level‘s David Manpearl also executive produce. The Incredible Hulk and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance director Louis Leterrier set to helm the first four episodes. According to the trade the series is described as follows:

“Dark Matter will follow Jason Dessen (Edgerton), a physicist, professor, and family man who – one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago – is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the multiverse of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of mind-bending realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The popularity of A24’s recent film Everything Everywhere All At Once and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s frequent use of multiverses, not to mention the ongoing storyline in Rick and Morty that utilizes this as well, has made parallel universes even more popular in science-fiction as of late. Dark Matter joins an expansive slate of science-fiction TV Shows at Apple TV+ which also includes the alternate-history drama For All Mankind, the revival of Amazing Stories by Steven Spielberg, Foundation (based on the novels by Isaac Asimov), and Invasion, created by Simon Kinberg and David Weil. The streamer recently made headlines in a big way after their original film .

Edgerton will next be seen on the screen in Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series, playing the part of a younger Owen Lars, a role that he first took over in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and which he last reprised in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

Crouch has previously been adapted into television previously after his Wayward Pines trilogy of books were turned into the FOX TV series of the same name from Academy Award nominee M. Night Shyamalan.