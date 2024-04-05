Argylle Streaming Release Date Revealed by Apple TV+

Argylle was one of the first movies to hit theaters in 2024, and it's finally coming to streaming. Matthew Vaughn's action comedy featured a star-studded cast, but it wasn't a huge hit with critics. The movie ended up with a 33% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, but its audience score is a much better 72%. The film also failed to thrive at the box office, earning a worldwide total of $96.1 million against a reported budget of $200 million. If you didn't catch the movie on the big screen and are curious, you will soon have the chance to watch the film on Apple TV+.

"In one week, let Argylle be your hot date for the night. Streaming April 12 on Apple TV+," Apple Films shared on Instagram earlier today. You can check out their post below:

What Is Argylle About?

Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World franchise) is Elly Conway, the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly's fictional books -- which center on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate -- begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past.

Accompanied by Aidan (Oscar winner Sam Rockwell), a cat-allergic spy, Elly (carrying Alfie in her backpack) races across the world to stay one step ahead of the killers as the line between Elly's fictional world and her real one begins to blur.

The top-flight ensemble cast features Henry Cavill (The Witcher), John Cena (Fast X), Oscar winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Grammy-winning pop superstar Dua Lipa (Barbie), Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Emmy winner and comedy icon Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek), Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service), and the legendary Samuel L. Jackson. Alfie is played by Chip, the real-life cat of supermodel Claudia Vaughn (née Schiffer).

Argylle is directed and produced by Matthew Vaughn, from a screenplay by Jason Fuchs (Wonder Woman). The film is produced by Matthew Vaughn, Adam Bohling (Kingsman franchise), Jason Fuchs, and David Reid (Kingsman franchise). The executive producers are Adam Fishbach, Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, and Claudia Vaughn.

Argylle comes to Apple TV+ on April 12th.