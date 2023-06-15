Dark Winds Season 2 Trailer: Murder Is Personal

"If you kill a man, wherever you go in this life, they're bound to you," warns the Dark Winds season 2 trailer. AMC's acclaimed noir thriller executive produced by George R.R. Martin (Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon) returns for its six-episode sophomore season Sunday, July 30th, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC. (New episodes will be available early starting Thursday, July 27th, on AMC+.) In the trailer, which you can watch below, Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), his ex-deputy Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon), and Sgt. Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten) are targeted by a killer in a case that's about more than just uncovering the truth — it's personal.

The logline from AMC Studios: "This season, Lt. Joe Leaphorn, reunites with Jim Chee, his former deputy turned private eye, when their separate cases bring them together in pursuit of the same suspect. They find themselves in the high desert of Navajo Country chasing a killer who's turned his sights on them to protect a secret that rips open old wounds and challenges Leaphorn's moral and professional code. With the help of Sgt. Manuelito (Matten) and Valencia County Sheriff Gordo Sena (Longmire's A Martinez), Leaphorn and Chee must thwart their would-be assassin and restore balance not only to their own lives, but to the reservation that depends on them."

Martinez joins as Sena while Joseph Runningfox (The Politician, Valley of the Gods) plays Lt. Leaphorn's father, Henry Leaphorn. They join a cast that includes returning series regulars Deanna Allison (Accused, Edge of America) as Emma Leaphorn and Elva Guerra (Reservation Dogs, Rutherford Falls) as Sally Growing Thunder, with Jeri Ryan (Star Trek: Picard, Bosch) on board as Rosemary Vines and Nicholas Logan (Dopesick, Creepshow) as Colton Wolf.

"People enjoy the show," McClarnon said during an awards-season event about the critically acclaimed series, which premiered with a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. "I just want people to be entertained. It's fantastic we are finally getting our own voice, Native peoples. I hope that Dark Winds opens up that door a little bit more."

Dark Winds, based on the Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman, is created by Graham Roland (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Fringe). Martin serves as executive producer alongside showrunner John Wirth (Hell on Wheels), Roland, Anne Hillerman, Chris Eyre, Vince Gerardis, Tina Elmo, and Robert Redford.

Dark Winds season 2 premieres Thursday, July 27th, on AMC+, and Sunday, July 30th, on AMC.