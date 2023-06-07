Fear the Walking Dead's midseason finale will not air in its typical 9 p.m. ET Sunday time slot on AMC. That's because the episode, which airs June 18th on the network, is now scheduled to premiere at 10:12 p.m. ET after the series premiere of The Walking Dead: Dead City. AMC has confirmed the new Maggie and Negan Walking Dead spin-off will take Fear's current time slot on June 18th (with subsequent episodes airing Sundays at 9 p.m. through the first season finale on July 23rd). Fear will then wrap up the first half of its two-part eighth and final season and return with its remaining six episodes later in 2023.

Both the Fear the Walking Dead midseason finale and The Walking Dead: Dead City premiere will be available to stream early on AMC+ starting Thursday, June 15th. New episodes of Dead City's six-episode first season will premiere early on the streaming service on Thursdays.

In the Fear midseason finale, titled "All I See Is Red," Morgan Jones (Lennie James) "fights his past as he is on a chase through the swamps," according to the official logline. Showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg co-wrote the episode directed by Walking Dead Universe veteran Michael E. Satrazemis. The penultimate episode of season 8A, "More Time Than You Know," will air in its usual time slot this Sunday, June 11th, at 9 p.m. on AMC.

While the network has yet to announce when Fear the Walking Dead returns for the back half of its final season, Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios at AMC Networks, announced in January that the original Walking Dead spin-off would wrap up by the end of the year.

"It's a truly exciting year for The Walking Dead Universe, as we conclude an epic journey on Fear the Walking Dead, which became one of the most successful shows in the history of cable television," McDermott said during the company's presentation at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. "And now we are set to bring forth the next iteration of the franchise – two new and anticipated series featuring the beloved characters of Maggie, Negan and Daryl." Along with Dead City and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, slated to premiere with its first six episodes this fall on AMC and AMC+, the network will tell "the next chapter in Rick and Michonne's unforgettable love story" when The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne airs in 2024.



The Walking Dead: Dead City series premiere airs Sunday, June 18th at 9:00 p.m. ET on AMC, followed by the Fear the Walking Dead midseason finale at 10:12 p.m. ET.