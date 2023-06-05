"Keep your friends close and your enemies closer." AMC keeps enemies Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) close in The Walking Dead: Dead City, the new Walking Dead spin-off series sending the uneasy allies traveling together into post-apocalyptic New York City. Dead City consists of six episodes that will air in the 9 p.m. Sundays time slot starting June 18th (June 15th on AMC+). If you're chomping at the bit to take a bite out of Dead City, AMC has released the season's episode titles and official plot descriptions — and while they're vague, be warned of potential spoilers ahead.

The logline: "The Walking Dead: Dead City follows the popular Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffery Dean Morgan) characters traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror."

Episode 101: "Old Acquaintances" — (June 15th on AMC+, June 18th on AMC)

Maggie finds Negan, and they travel to Manhattan; a marshal named Armstrong follows Negan; we meet a quiet young girl named Ginny.

Episode 102: "Who's There?" — (June 22nd on AMC+, June 25th on AMC)

Maggie and Negan encounter native New Yorkers; Armstrong revisits a trauma; Ginny attempts to adapt to change.

Episode 103: "People Are A Resource" — (June 29th on AMC+, July 2nd on AMC)

Dark instincts reveal themselves as Maggie and Negan form a strategy; Armstrong is tested; Ginny embarks on a daring journey.

Episode 104: "Everybody Wins A Prize" — (July 6th on AMC+, July 9th on AMC)

Maggie and Negan carry out an attack, but not everything unfolds according to plan; Ginny and Armstrong each make unexpected contact with others.

Episode 105: "Stories We Tell Ourselves" — (July 13th on AMC+, July 16th on AMC)

Truths are unearthed and motives are revealed as Maggie, Negan, and the others travel further into the city's depths.

Episode 106: "Doma Smo" (Season Finale) — (July 20th on AMC+, July 23rd on AMC)

Tensions between Maggie and Negan come to a head; Ginny's search continues; questions arise around Armstrong's path forward.

Cohan and Morgan lead a cast that includes Gaius Charles (Grey's Anatomy) as New Babylon lawman Perlie Armstrong, Željko Ivanek (Damages) as The Croat, Logan Kim (Ghostbusters: Afterlife) as Hershel Rhee, Mahina Napoleon (NCIS: Hawai'i) as Ginny, Jonathan Higginbotham (The Blacklist) as Tommaso, Trey Santiago-Hudson (New Amsterdam) as Jano, and Michael Anthony (The Game) as Luther.

The Walking Dead: Dead City premieres Thursday, June 15th on AMC+ and Sunday, June 18th on AMC.