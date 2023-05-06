Stranger Things Final Season on Hold Due to Strike

At one point, the fifth and final season of Stranger Things was set to start filming in just a matter of weeks. Now, production on the last batch of episodes for the Netflix hit has been put on hold due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike. Saturday afternoon, the Duffer Brothers shared a brief statement through the official Twitter account of the show's writer's room, confirming pre-production is pausing until the strike is resolved.

"Duffers here. Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we're excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike," the Duffer Brothers wrote. "We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then -- over and out. #wgastrong"

Why is Stranger Things ending?

While the main series proper is ending, the franchise is just getting started for Netflix. The streamer is said to be working on spin-offs, sequels, and more that will explore the world set up in the coming-of-age horror series. That said, actors like David Harbour have said it was simply time to wrap the main story up and part the series.

"What's funny is when I started the show, I never ever wanted it to end. That's why I love the show. I think it's a great show even if I wasn't in it," Harbour told DiscussingFilm in a separate interview. "Now we're almost nine years from filming the first season, and I think it is time for it to end. But it is, of course, very bittersweet. You know, there's a sadness there. But also, we've all grown up. It is time for us to leave that nest and try other things and different projects. And to let the Duffer Brothers try different things as well. I mean, those guys are so talented. I want to see what they come up with next. So, it is bittersweet, but it's definitely time."

Stranger Things 5 is expected to premiere in 2024 on Netflix.