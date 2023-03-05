Stranger Things: David Harbour Reveals When Final Season Begins Filming

Stranger Things will soon begin production on its fifth season, the last batch of episodes Netflix has ordered for the series. While other potential spin-offs may be in the works, the primary storyline fans have followed for the better part of a decade will soon be wrapped. As fans prepare for what's sure to be an emotional ride, David Harbour now says Stranger Things Season 5 will begin filming this summer.

"We're walking into season five. I've got a couple more months to train. We start shooting that in June, though, and that will be the final season. I did a lot of training for season four," Harbour said in a recent chat with Collider. "He [Hopper] was in a very specific position, that Russian prison. It was about making him a different guy and sort of shedding a layer of himself physically, mentally, and emotionally. But now he's back in town, he's back in America where they have cheeseburgers, so he will be well-fed."

Why is Stranger Things ending?

As with most of the show's ensemble, Harbour has been one of the lead roles since the very beginning. Though he once never wanted the show to end, the actor admitted earlier this year he's ready to wrap things up at this point in time.

"What's funny is when I started the show, I never ever wanted it to end. That's why I love the show. I think it's a great show even if I wasn't in it," Harbour told DiscussingFilm in a separate interview. "Now we're almost nine years from filming the first season, and I think it is time for it to end. But it is, of course, very bittersweet. You know, there's a sadness there. But also, we've all grown up. It is time for us to leave that nest and try other things and different projects. And to let the Duffer Brothers try different things as well. I mean, those guys are so talented. I want to see what they come up with next. So, it is bittersweet, but it's definitely time."

Shawn Levy and The Duffer Bros returned to direct a majority of Stranger Things season 4, with the original cast returning. Not much is currently known about the plot of the final season. The series stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and Jamie Bower.

The first four seasons are now streaming on Netflix.