David Tennant Helps with ‘Doctor Who’-Themed Baby Gender Reveal in Adorable Video

David Tennant’s Doctor Who tenure has left an impact on quite a lot of people – and even played a role in a pretty big moment for two soon-to-be parents.

During a recent appearance at Wizard World New Orleans, Tennant was asked to help reveal the gender of a couple’s baby. The woman in the video, a.k.a. foxy_lady_brown on Instagram, posted an adorable video of the exchange, which you can check out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video shows the couple coming up to Tennant, and asking him to help reveal the gender of their baby. After Tennant asks if the results will be written “in big letters”, the couple clarify. If the baby’s gender is a boy, the paper will say “allons-y” (one of Tennant’s biggest catchphrases as the Tenth Doctor), and if it’s a girl, it will say “bad wolf” (a moniker given to the Tenth Doctor’s companion, Rose Tyler).

Ultimately, Tennant says “Allons-y!”, and proceeds to congratulate the happy couple, as people standing in the photo op line proceed to cheer.

It’s hard to deny that the exchange is pretty adorable, and is sure to warm the heart (or hearts?) of any Doctor Who fan. And who knows? Maybe fellow Doctor Matt Smith can offer his services when it comes to picking the baby’s name.

As previously mentioned, Tennant’s performance as the Tenth Doctor has resonated with many, including one of his other onscreen companions, John Barrowman.

“I think I was part of the greatest season of Doctor Who ever.” Barrowman wrote back in 2016. “I think David Tennant was the best ever Doctor, no one can hold a candle to him.”

Doctor Who will return from Christmas break – with Jodie Whitaker in the role of the Doctor – sometime this year.