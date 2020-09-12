DC FanDome Reveals Sneak Peek at Supernatural Stars' Cameo on The Flash Panel

✖

DC FanDome reveals sneak peek at the stars of Supernatural cameoing on The Flash panel. Much has been made of the final season of the long-running series’ last season. While that is waiting this fall, there’s the business of The Flash to deal with this fall as well. Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles will be on hand tomorrow at DC FanDome Explore the Multiverse. You can expect some more shenanigans like this all day tomorrow as multiple shows get their moment in the spotlight.

“No, it wouldn’t be a fair fight, Sam and Dean have fought God.” Ackles said. Padalecki then offered that Barry Allen is a MetaHuman. The Dean Winchester actor wasn’t even trying to hear it as his co-star offered the question up to Gustin to answer. Funnily enough, The Flash star had a funny quip about no knowing who the Supernatural characters are and then quickly saying that they would beat him in a fight after being told that the actors were the Winchesters.

Recently, Supernatural wrapped filming on its final episode ever and the series star shared his feelings about that experience on Instagram.

"Well, here goes...I write this as I head to my last day of #Supernatural," Padalecki wrote. "My last day with #SamWinchester. Obviously, my head is spinning and my emotions are stratospheric, but there’s still a bit of time left on the clock. Thank y’all SO MUCH for the incredible amount of love and support that’s been headed our way, in these final hours. It’s definitely been felt. I’ll check in soon, but, for now, #WeHaveWorkToDo."

The cast and creative team were asked about that anticipated ending last year before production began. It sounds like the team is planning to leave the fans satisfied without completely abandoning the storytelling that got them there.

“I feel like Sam and Dean find some version of peace," Padalecki told TVLine last year. "Whether or not that’s alive or dead, or if Amara possesses me or whatever the situation is, I feel like they find more peace than when the season starts.”

Co-showrunner Andrew Dabb jumped in, “You don’t want to leave people feeling hollow. You don’t want to leave people feeling cynical. That doesn’t mean the ending is always happy and everybody high-fiving, but it means that the journey was worth something and came to a place that makes everyone feel it was, again, worth kind of taking that trip.”

Supernatural returns to The CW for its final episodes on Thursday, October 8th, with the series finale airing on Thursday, November 19th. The show will continue to occupy the 9 PM ET/PT timeslot as is customary at this point. An hour-long retrospective will premiere ahead of the show's last episode as well with Supernatural: The Long Way Home.

Are you stoked for DC FanDome part 2? Let us know in the comments!