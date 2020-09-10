Supernatural Cast Says Goodbye As Series Wraps Filming Forever
Today marks the official final day of production on Supernatural not only for the season, but ever. The series finale of the long running show is officially calling it a wrap later today and will air on the network later this year. Series creator Eric Kripke took to Twitter earlier to pay tribute to the final day of shooting. In the time since, the stars and creatives that have worked on the series from throughout the years also sent out personal messages to the fans and notes of support to the hard work that has gone into making the show such a success. We've collected a ton of them below!
"Well, here goes...I write this as I head to my last day of #Supernatural," Jared Padalecki wrote on Instagram. "My last day with #SamWinchester. Obviously, my head is spinning and my emotions are stratospheric, but there’s still a bit of time left on the clock. Thank y’all SO MUCH for the incredible amount of love and support that’s been headed our way, in these final hours. It’s definitely been felt. I’ll check in soon, but, for now, #WeHaveWorkToDo."
Supernatural will return to The CW with its final episodes on Thursday, October 8th, with the series finale airing on Thursday, November 19th. The show will continue to occupy the 9 PM ET/PT timeslot fans are used to. An hour-long retrospective will premiere ahead of the show's last episode as well with Supernatural: The Long Way Home.
Jensen Ackles
Jensen says goodbye to the Bunker! pic.twitter.com/nUHEqmWbg5— SupernaturalWiki.com (@SuperWiki) September 10, 2020
Jared Padalecki
Well, here goes... I write this as I head to my last day of #Supernatural. My last day with #SamWinchester. Obviously, my head is spinning and my emotions are stratospheric, but there’s still a bit of time left on the clock. Thank y’all SO MUCH for the incredible amount of love and support that’s been headed our way, in these final hours. It’s definitely been felt. I’ll check in soon, but, for now, #WeHaveWorkToDo #spnfamily
Misha Collins
#ThankYouSupernatural. You've changed my life in so many ways and you changed the world for the better.
Fight on. https://t.co/w5jluwRaVL— Misha Collins (@mishacollins) September 10, 2020
Eric Kripke - Series creator
This was the first #Supernatural scene we shot. Today will be the last. I'm grateful & love you all beyond words. But it's only over when you say it is, #SPNFamily. In the words of Kim Manners (RIP): Kick It In The Ass. #SPN @jarpad @JensenAckles @mishacollins pic.twitter.com/GXLqBkanPu— Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) September 10, 2020
Jim Beaver
So it’s here. Last day of principal photography on Supernatural, my home for 15 years. Getting ready to go to work on it for the final time. Deep feelings. Very deep. I love these people. Okay. Let’s go kick it in the ass one last time. pic.twitter.com/oRlalucX3h— Jim Beaver (@jumblejim) September 10, 2020
Felicia Day
It's the last day of filming on the set of #Supernatural. Even from afar, didn't know I'd feel all these feelings. Thank you for 8 years of playing an amazing character. Nothing else will match being a part of the #SPN family pic.twitter.com/yNoalyuMHA— Felicia Day (@feliciaday) September 10, 2020
Jake Abel
Lay your weary head to rest. 😔🤘🏻#spnfamily pic.twitter.com/H6XAb08CEV— Jake Abel (@MrJakeAbel) September 10, 2020
Jim MIchaels - Producer/Director
Not looking forward to our last day of filming this Thursday the 10th of September.... #SPNFamily #Supernatural @cw_spn pic.twitter.com/NVZxhumuDX— Jim Michaels (@TheJimMichaels) September 9, 2020
Sera Gamble - former producer
Happy last day to the longest running show of its kind in American history. Sending much love to the team on this day of epic accomplishment.
Kick it in the ass, guys. Thanks for the memories. Xo #SPNFamily #supernatural https://t.co/niMKrSth9R— Sera Gamble (@serathegamble) September 10, 2020
Mark Sheppard
Mark Pellegrino
Love you SPNFAM. I will always have your back. 😈💕 pic.twitter.com/JE1lSNXoKV— Mark Pellegrino (@MarkRPellegrino) September 10, 2020
Sebastian Roché
here's to the #Supernatural reboot in 20 years with Misha's, Jared's and Jensen's kids. #Supernaturalfinale— Sebastian Roché (@sebroche) September 10, 2020