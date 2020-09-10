Supernatural Cast Says Goodbye As Series Wraps Filming Forever

Today marks the official final day of production on Supernatural not only for the season, but ever. The series finale of the long running show is officially calling it a wrap later today and will air on the network later this year. Series creator Eric Kripke took to Twitter earlier to pay tribute to the final day of shooting. In the time since, the stars and creatives that have worked on the series from throughout the years also sent out personal messages to the fans and notes of support to the hard work that has gone into making the show such a success. We've collected a ton of them below!

"Well, here goes...I write this as I head to my last day of #Supernatural," Jared Padalecki wrote on Instagram. "My last day with #SamWinchester. Obviously, my head is spinning and my emotions are stratospheric, but there’s still a bit of time left on the clock. Thank y’all SO MUCH for the incredible amount of love and support that’s been headed our way, in these final hours. It’s definitely been felt. I’ll check in soon, but, for now, #WeHaveWorkToDo."

Supernatural will return to The CW with its final episodes on Thursday, October 8th, with the series finale airing on Thursday, November 19th. The show will continue to occupy the 9 PM ET/PT timeslot fans are used to. An hour-long retrospective will premiere ahead of the show's last episode as well with Supernatural: The Long Way Home.