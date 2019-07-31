Supernatural Stars Are Confident the Series Finale Will Satisfy Fans

After 15 years of chasing demons to hell and back again (and again, and again), Supernatural is finally coming to an end. The upcoming season will be the last for Sam and Dean Winchester on The CW, which of course is sad news for the millions of die-hard fans around the world. However, according to the guys who bring the Winchester brothers to life, the upcoming series finale will be just as satisfying as everyone wishes it to be.

While speaking to TV Line at San Diego Comic-Con, Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles talked about the final episode of Supernatural, with the former saying it will bring peace to the beloved brothers when all is said and done.

“I feel like Sam and Dean find some version of peace,” Padalecki said. “Whether or not that’s alive or dead, or if Amara possesses me or whatever the situation is, I feel like they find more peace than when the season starts.”

Padalecki is clearly happy with the way Sam and Dean’s story comes to an end, but it took his on-screen brother a little time to accept their fate.

“When we were in the room and the idea came down the pipe, everybody was kind of signed off on it,” said Jensen Ackles. “My reaction was more like, ‘OK, OK.’ I struggled with it for about a week or so, and then I realized I’m too invested, I’m too emotional. I’m too close to this character. To see anything with finality on it, it’s just hard to digest. I talked to a few people about it and got some clarity on it and have tried to look at it from a different perspective. I, now, have come around to being like, ‘This is a really good ending. This is satisfying.’”

Fans will be satisfied with the ending, which is great news for those who have stuck with the series for 15 seasons. However, that doesn’t mean it will be a happy ending for everyone.

“You don’t want to leave people feeling hollow. You don’t want to leave people feeling cynical,” added co-showrunner Andrew Dabb. “That doesn’t mean the ending is always happy and everybody high-fiving, but it means that the journey was worth something and came to a place that makes everyone feel it was, again, worth kind of taking that trip.”

What do you think is in store for Sam and Dean Winchester in the final season of Supernatural? Let us know your predictions in the comments!

