Warner Bros. Is Planning More HBO Max Spinoff Series for DC Films

The future of Warner Bros.' DC Films slate is set to go into some interesting directions in the coming years, with a lot of highly-anticipated blockbusters scheduled between now and 2024. With the company fully embracing a live-action cinematic multiverse - which allows characters and films to coexist outside of one shared continuity - there's set to be a lot of creativity and surprising things announced in the coming years. According to a new report from The New York Times, which profiles DC Films president Walter Hamada, that is set to involve more TV spinoffs of popular DC films. The report claims that DC Films will now "work with filmmakers to develop movie offshoots — TV series that will run on HBO Max and interconnect with their big-screen endeavors"

“With every movie that we’re looking at now, we are thinking, ‘What’s the potential Max spinoff?’” Hamada explained.

Fans have already gotten to see an inkling of what that could entail, with two TV spinoffs of upcoming DC films already announced. This includes Peacemaker, a spinoff of The Suicide Squad that is set to reunite star John Cena and writer-director James Gunn. There's also a Gotham PD spinoff of The Batman, the upcoming film that will offer Matt Reeves' unique take on Gotham City.

Beyond that, there are a lot of potential spinoffs that fans have expressed a desire to want to see -- including a proper sequel series to this year's Birds of Prey, or a solo series spinning out Jurnee Smollett's Black Canary. There's also the Amazons-themed Wonder Woman spinoff, something that arguably could be more likely after what was set up in this weekend's Wonder Woman 1984. Even films that have yet to start production have already courted speculation about a potential spinoff, with Black Adam's Hawkman and the Justice Society of America being a good possibility. To an extent, the reverse situation could even be possible, as there's no saying that HBO Max's planned Green Lantern and Strange Adventures TV series couldn't also help set up a movie.

While there's no telling exactly what the future could hold for DC Films' TV spinoffs, the possibility of them is definitely exciting. Compared to what the Marvel Cinematic Universe clearly has planned - which includes several years worth of interconnected movies and Disney+ TV shows - the idea of having DC shows that are accessible to wider audiences while also playing off of the company's hit movies could be promising.

