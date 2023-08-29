DC Pays Tribute to Late Harley Quinn Voice Actor Arleen Sorkin

DC has released a brief statement and tribute video to celebrate the life and legacy of Arleen Sorkin, the voice actor best known for her role as the original Harley Quinn. Sorkin, who passed away on Sunday, originated the character in Batman: The Animated Series, setting the stage for one of DC's most successful new characters in decades. Born in 1955, Sorkin got her Hollywood start appearing in an uncredited role in John Landis' Trading Places in 1983. Her big break came the very next year, landing the role of Calliope Jones in Day of Our Lives. Sorkin appeared on the soap for nine years between 1984 and 2010, with various breaks between her stints. Her last live-action acting credit was in a 2010 episode of the show.

Before going on to become one of DC's most popular characters, Quinn first appeared as a henchman of Mark Hamill's Joker. She would later be introduced into the comic book canon, and in 2011, the character's ongoing series by Jimmy Palmiotti and Amanda Conner helped push her to the top tier of DC characters. She has appeared in various live-action and animated series since Sorkin's introduction.

According to a previous anecdote from Hamill, the character was initially set to be a one-off until the makers of the show saw Sorkin's performance.

"DC is deeply saddened by the loss of Arleen Sorkin," the company said in a statement. "Her voice was the first to bring Dr. Harleen Quinzel to life in Batman: The Animated Series. She reprised the role of Harley Quinn many times in animation and video games during her career. Arleen will always be part of the DC legacy and will be missed."

You can see the statement, and a short video to accompany it, below.

The late Kevin Conroy has praised Sorkin's work as well, telling us in 2017 the character was modeled after Sorkin's comedy act.

"I mention that because Paul Dini created the role of Harley Quinn for Arleen Sorkin, who's an incredible comedic actor," he explained. "She does character work, and she just nailed it. I mean, that sort of gum-chewing, wise ass, "Joisey" broad, but crazy at the same time.

"And then Tara Strong came along and just did a slightly different tweak on it, but was brilliant. And now the most recent film version is with Melissa Rauch, and she nails it. But it's so interesting to see different people. No one is better than anyone else, it's just different takes on the same thing. It's just so interesting to see different people give their kind of take on the character."