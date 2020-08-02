DC's Stargirl: The JSA Faces off With the ISA in Season Finale Photos

The CW has released photos for "Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E. Part Two", the upcoming Season 1 finale of DC's Stargirl set to debut on DC Universe on Monday, August 10th and on The CW on Tuesday, August 11th. The episode takes its name from Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E., the 15-issue comic book series written by Geoff Johns with art from Lee Moder published between July 1999 and December 2000 that introduced the Courtney Whitmore character. At this point, not much is known about what to expect in the episode, but this small batch of photos make one thing very clear: Courtney's Justice Society of America is going to face off with the Injustice Society in a battle to stop the ISA's Project New America.

The ISA's Project New America is one that has come into sharper and more chilling focus in recent weeks. While the general plan -- that the villains would use Brainwave's powers and an amplifier to brainwash a six-state area into becoming what they deem to be perfect citizens -- was revealed a few episodes back, last week's "Shining Knight" dropped a bombshell that makes things a lot more high-stakes. Following the death of his son, Henry Jr., Brainwave explained that he's more powerful than ever and now can brainwash half the country, dramatically increasing the ISA's reach.

As you can see in the photos, stopping that plan will mean the heroes and villains will have to face off, but from the looks of things Stargirl, Hourman, Wildcat, and Doctor Mid-Nite will have a little help. One of the photos shows Pat in the S.T.R.I.P.E. armor along with Justin the Janitor -- recently revealed to be Sir Justin, aka Shining Knight -- ready to back the young heroes up in the season's epic battle.

You can check out the official synopsis for the episode below and then read on for the photos.

PROJECT NEW AMERICA — As the Injustice Society of America come one step closer to accomplishing their mission, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and the JSA face off with Icicle and the villains of the ISA. Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson and Christopher James Baker also star. Greg Beeman directed the episode written by Geoff Johns.

DC's Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. New episodes of the series debut Mondays on DC Universe. "Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E. Part Two" debuts Monday, August 10th on DC Universe and Tuesday, August 11th on The CW. The series has already been renewed for a second season, which will air exclusively on The CW.