DC's Stargirl: Season Finale Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for "Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E. Part Two", the Season 1 finale of DC's Stargirl. The episode is set to debut on DC Universe on Monday, August 10th and on The CW on Tuesday, August 11th. As is the case with the preceding episode, "Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E. Part One", the finale takes its name from the title of Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E., the 15-issue comic book series written by Geoff Johns with art from Lee Moder published between July 1999 and December 2000. The synopsis itself doesn't reveal much about the upcoming finale, simply suggesting that the Injustice Society of America and the new Justice society of America will face off in a big way as the ISA's Project New America comes closer than ever to becoming reality.

The ISA's Project New America is one that has come into much sharper focus in recent weeks with it being revealed that the ISA plans to mind control a six state area using Brainwave/Henry King Sr.'s (Christopher James Baker) powers in combination with an ill-gotten amplifier, thus forcing people into the villain group's perfect version of America.

However, getting to the season finale and that final showdown isn't going to be easy. In this week's "Brainwave, Jr.", Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and her team suffered a horrible and tragic loss when Henry King, Jr. (Jake Austin Walker) was killed right in front of them by his own father, Brainwave in what is the show's most stunning death to date -- one that will clearly impact the JSA but also had a big impact on fans as well.

"I remember talking to Geoff [Johns, series showrunner] when we were first talking about this arc, and I was like, 'Do you think we're going to be able to get the guy that was kind of slut-shaming in the beginning, for people to actually care about him?'" Walker told ComicBook.com. "And they did it. They did it. Let me tell you what, they really gave him an amazing full circle, growing as a human being."

You can check out the official synopsis for "Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E. Part Two" below.

PROJECT NEW AMERICA — As the Injustice Society of America come one step closer to accomplishing their mission, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and the JSA face off with Icicle and the villains of the ISA. Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson and Christopher James Baker also star. Greg Beeman directed the episode written by Geoff Johns.

DC's Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. New episodes of the series debut Mondays on DC Universe. "Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E. Part Two" debuts Monday, August 10th on DC Universe and Tuesday, August 11th on The CW. The series has already been renewed for a second season, which will air exclusively on The CW

