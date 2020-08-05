DC'S Stargirl: The JSA and ISA Face Off in Season 1 Finale Preview

The CW has released a preview for "Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E. Part Two", the Season 1 finale of DC's Stargirl. This week's episode saw the Justice Society of America discover the truth about the Injustice Society's plan -- Project New America -- and now it's a race against time to stop them before the brainwashing of millions is complete and irreversible while millions more die in the process. With so much on the line, the JSA will be facing their biggest challenge yet in the last hour of the season.

In the preview, which you can check out in the video above, that challenge will give way to what appears to be one epic battle. However, before that battle can happen, Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) will have to deal with a S.T.R.I.P.E. that's being controlled by a mind-controlled Pat (Luke Wilson). It also appears that Icicle/Jordan Mahkent (Neil Jackson) isn't done trying to kill Pat and Courtney, either as he's seen menacing Barbara (Amy Smart) as he promises to destroy her family.

Clearly, there's a lot at stake, but Wilson said in a recent interview that fans will get to see a truly epic battle, get some closure, and get a sense of what's to come in the show's second season next week.

"I think you're going to learn a lot more about the Injustice Society's plan -- not just for Blue Valley, but for world domination," Wilson said. "And there's an epic battle at the end.... in the best way, it's a mixture of a big finale and also some closure, but when you look at the overall picture, there's still some major turmoil underneath the surface."

You can check out the synopsis for the Season 1 finale, "Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E. Part Two", below.

PROJECT NEW AMERICA — As the Injustice Society of America come one step closer to accomplishing their mission, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and the JSA face off with Icicle and the villains of the ISA. Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson and Christopher James Baker also star. Greg Beeman directed the episode written by Geoff Johns.

DC's Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. New episodes of the series debut Mondays on DC Universe. "Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E. Part Two" debuts Monday, August 10th on DC Universe and Tuesday, August 11th on The CW.

