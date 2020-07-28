DC's Stargirl: Luke Wilson Teases "Epic" Season One Finale

✖

DC's Stargirl has covered a lot of ground in its first season, first by introducing its newly-minted heroine Stargirl/Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) when she was chosen by the Cosmic Staff and then over the course of the season to date enthusiastically threw herself into heroics, assembling a team, taking on villains, and suffering some truly devastating losses. With just two episodes remaining for the series' first season things are starting to set up for what may be a major confrontation between the new Justice Society of America and the sinister Injustice Society with not just Blue Valley but the world itself in the balance. According to series star Luke Wilson, that battle is one that can only be described as "epic".

Speaking to TVLine, Wilson -- who plays Pat Dugan/S.T.R.I.P.E. -- hints things huge in a big way in the series' first finale.

"I think you're going to learn a lot more about the Injustice Society's plan -- not just for Blue Valley, but for world domination," Wilson said. "And there's an epic battle at the end.... in the best way, it's a mixture of a big finale and also some closure, but when you look at the overall picture, there's still some major turmoil underneath the surface."

As for what that turmoil underneath the surface is fans of the series will be able to leave Season 1 with something to look forward to. The series has already been renewed for a second season, though Season 2 of Stargirl will air exclusively on The CW. The show's first season currently airs new episodes each Monday on DC Universe with The CW debuting the episodes on Tuesdays.

You can check out the synopsis for the Season 2 finale "Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E. Part Two", which will air Monday, August 10th on DC Universe and Tuesday, August 11th on The CW, below.

PROJECT NEW AMERICA — As the Injustice Society of America come one step closer to accomplishing their mission, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and the JSA face off with Icicle and the villains of the ISA. Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson and Christopher James Baker also star. Greg Beeman directed the episode written by Geoff Johns.

