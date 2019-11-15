DC’s Titans Reveals First Look At Ravager’s New Costume

Only two episodes remain in the second season of DC’s Titans, and following today’s episode DC Universe has offered a new tease for fans to hold them over. The streaming service has released the first official photo of Chelsea Zhang’s Rose Wilson in her comics accurate costume, set to debut in the next episode! Up until this point the character has appeared in mostly traditional clothing, though still sporting her trademark eye patch, and this newly revealed photo confirms that she’ll be sporting an outfit nearly identical to her look in the pages of DC Comics. Check it out below!

The next episode of the serise will be titled “Faux-Hawk” and premieres on DC Universe on Friday, November 22. Titans‘ season 2 finale will arrive the week afterward, an episode that has been titled “Nightwing,” with a title like that (and set videos spoiling the surprise) we’ll no doubt see Brenton Thwaites’ Robin suit up in and take on the Nightwing mantle for the final episode of season two.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Titans has already been renewed for a third season on DC Universe as well, with DC Universe and Warner Bros. Television confirming the news earlier this week. Season three of Titans will premiere in the fall of 2020 on the streaming service. Titans chronicles the adventures of young heroes Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites), Rachel Roth aka Raven (Teagan Croft), Kory Anders aka Starfire (Anna Diop), Gar Logan aka Beast Boy (Ryan Potter), Hank Hall (Alan Ritchson) and Dawn Granger (Minka Kelly) aka Hawk and Dove, Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl ( Conor Leslie) and Jason Todd aka Robin (Curran Walters). In the show’s second season, the heroes are learning to work as a team while facing off against the deadly assassin Deathstroke (Esai Morales).

Speaking to ComicBook.com in October, Brenton Thwaites compared the small, intimate stories of the show’s first season to the sprawling saga of season two. “There are parts of both which I really enjoy. However, I feel like, without each other, they wouldn’t succeed,” Thwaites said. “The more introspective character development that we have in season two lead to major discoveries and developments in fighting Deathstroke, and in supporting the notion of these big set pieces and big fights scenes. I think it’s important that when these characters come together and ultimately fight Deathstroke, it’s imperative to know their journeys, where they’ve been.”

Thwaites also opened up about the expanded cast for the new season and how it has effected the storytelling for the series, but which elevated other aspects of the series’ intentions. “I think the challenge in having a cast of 15 or 16 superheroes is in fulfilling everyone’s individual journey. So, unfortunately, on this season, we haven’t really had the chance to really delve into any singular character’s long-form character journey. But on the plus side of that, it’s been a great way to show how … members of a family can support each other and ultimately defeat evil.”

Titans is produced by Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker, and Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.

Are you excited about Titans being renewed for a third season? What have you thought of the series up until now? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section.

All season one episodes of Titans are available now for streaming. New episodes of Titans become available on Fridays on DC Universe.