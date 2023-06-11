DCU Fan Art Sees Top Gun: Maverick Star Glen Powell as Booster Gold

James Gunn and Peter Safran are both hard at work developing their upcoming DC Studios slate, which will be set in a rebooted DC Universe after The Flash. Back in January, the DC Studios co-CEOs both unveiled their massive slate, which included series like Creature Commandos, Waller, Lanterns, and even Booster Gold. Not much is currently known about the latter, which is high on the list for fans in the excitement sector, and some already know who they want to play the iconic DC Comics character. That person just so happens to be Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell. An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle of Horrific.Heroics created a new concept that imagines Powell as Booster Gold. In the fan art, the Top Gun: Maverick star gets Booster Gold's classic look, and he looks at home as the character.

You can check out the fan art below.

James Gunn Already Spoke With Actors for Booster Gold

"Think of it basically as a story of a superheroes imposter syndrome," Gunn told press of Mike Carter, a disgraced college football star from the 25th Century who uses stolen future and alien technology to time-travel to the past to find fame and fortune as the superhero Booster Gold. "And how do you deal with that? How does he try to use this future technology to be loved by people today? And what is really the base of that?"

"It's a character study," Gunn continued. "That's going to be a very different type of show. We are talking to an actor about this right now, and I think that's going to happen." Who that actor is has yet to be disclosed, but Gunn's Slither and The Suicide Squad collaborator Nathan Fillion once expressed interest in the role.

Chris Pratt Comments on Playing Booster Gold for James Gunn

"If James thought I was right for it, then you know that I would have to consider it," Pratt recently told Rolling Stone about possibly playing Booster Gold in Gunn's rebooted DCU. Gunn has also confirmed that Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is "the last time people will see this team of Guardians": Star-Lord (Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Groot (Vin Diesel), and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper).

What do you think about Glen Powell as Booster Gold? Do you like the DCU fan art? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!