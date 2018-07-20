Nathan Fillion Addresses Possibility Of Playing Booster Gold





Nathan Fillion has commented on the constant fan requests for him to sign up to play a live-action version of the DC superhero Booster Gold.

Speaking to ScreenRant at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, Fillion addressed the rumors head-on. “He’s a great character,” Fillion said. “Am I vying for the role? And do I want an internet thing to go crazy? No, I don’t want that to happen.”

However, while he’s resistant to caving to Internet pressure, he did express his admiration for the character. “Do I think it’s a great role?” he continued. “Yes. Would I do an amazing job? I like to think that I would. He’s a great character. He’s such a dufus. I could do that.”

Booster Gold is best known as a comedic character, a former janitor from the future who stole a variety of equipment from a museum and traveled back to the past in the hopes of getting rich becoming a superhero. While Booster struggles with a desire for fame, he’s shown on multiple occasions that he has a truly heroic spirit. Booster Gold’s next comic appearance will be in the DC mini-series Heroes in Crisis.

The Fillion as Booster Gold rumors date back to at least 2016, when news broke that Greg Berlanti was developing a movie based on the time-traveling hero. Although the movie isn’t being filmed, Berlanti confirmed back in March 2018 that it was still in development and that Warner Bros. was trying to figure out how to execute the movie.

Fillion has stayed busy in recent months, starring in an Uncharted short film. He’ll also appear in the upcoming ABC television show The Rookie as a forty-something man who moves to Los Angeles to pursue his dream job of becoming a police officer.

Fillion is no stranger to superheroes either, having voiced Green Lantern in a variety of DC animated movies including The Death of Superman, which premieres this weekend at SDCC. He also had a deleted cameo “appearance” as Simon Williams (better known as Wonder Man) in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Fillion portrayed the superhero/actor in a series of movie posters that appeared in a deleted scene.