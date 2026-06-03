Dead MCU Villain Returning in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 After 11 Years Gets Positive Response From Charlie Cox

Daredevil: Born Again is on its way to becoming the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s longest-running Disney+ series, and Season 3 is the most highly anticipated one yet. The Season 2 war between “Mayor” Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) and Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) ended with Kingpin banished from NYC, while Matt was locked up in prison for exposing his vigilante life as Daredevil in open court.

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Season 3 is set to chronicle how Matt survives and/or makes it out of jail, while also exploring how the other supporting characters of Daredevil: Born Again deal with the serious change to the status quo, as well as the power vacuum left in Kingpin’s absence. There is also a big crossover event that has fans hyped, as the entire Netflix Defenders squad (Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist) will be showing up to help keep the streets of NYC safe, and to also (presumably) help Matt. But with the Defenders, fans have been begging for a major Marvel Netflix villain to also get a chance to shine in the MCU.

Daredevil’s Charlie Cox Wants The Purple Man In The MCU

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Empire did an interview with Charlie Cox about the Season 2 Finale of Daredevil: Born Again, and Matt’s decision to expose his secret identity in open court, while acting as Karen Page’s (Deborah Ann Woll) defense lawyer. While cross-examining Mayor Fisk, Matt steered the argument into a corner where implicating Kingpin required eye-witness testimony from Daredevil; by revealing himself as Daredevil, Matt was able to get Page’s trial thrown out, and shift national attention onto Mayor Fisk’s corruption. The price was high: Since Matt had, technically, violated New York’s Anti-Vigilante Law, he was arrested and locked up, awaiting trial.

Like Spider-Man, Daredevil is one of the few modern Marvel heroes who still bothers to protect his secret identity. And, like Spidey, that identity has been exposed at times, requiring some creative (often outlandish) solutions to restore the secret identity status quo. In Marvel Comics, Matt Murdock once stopped Marvel villain Kilgrave, aka “The Purple Man,” from using his own children’s mind-control powers to mind-enslave the whole world. As a “reward,” the children used their power to erase the world’s knowledge that Matt Murdock and Daredevil were the same person.

“I think Purple Man’s children in effect do Daredevil a solid and wipe the memories of New York or something,” Charlie Cox recalled. “I don’t want to do that,” he said, “although I’d be a huge advocate of having David Tennant on the show.”

How David Tennant’s Killgrave Could Join the MCU

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As stated, the “Purple Children” are a perfect premise for a comic book, but not so much for an MCU TV show. Still, even after he gets out of jail, Matt Murdock will still have to face the problem of his secret identity being known to the world, but that’s a problem that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man already had to solve in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Matt Murdock may not have the friendship with Doctor Strange to get a global mind-erase spell as a favor, but David Tennant’s Killgrave would be a possible avenue to get there.

Jessica Jones snapped Killgrave’s neck at the end of Season 1 of her Netflix series, ending his depraved threat for good. However, it’s the Marvel Universe we’re talking about here: no one has to stay dead for long. Killgrave could be resurrected through experiments and could actually resemble his comic counterpart as an actual purple-skinned man. After Avengers: Secret Wars, Tennant’s Killgrave could be reintroduced as a variant who is made part of the rebooted MCU reality, giving the actor and character a fresh new arc to play with. By Daredevil: Born Again Season 4, having a crossover between Daredevil and Purple Man may be an event fans are begging for.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is in production. Season 2 is streaming on Disney+.