Bullseye’s New Costume for Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Makes the Best MCU Future Theory More Likely

Bullseye had a wild ending in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, and one detail regarding the upcoming third season makes the villain’s best MCU future much more likely. Bullseye was the highlight of Netflix’s third season of Daredevil, meaning that his return in Daredevil: Born Again was highly anticipated. After a smaller role in season 1, Benjamin Pointdexter had a much larger role in Born Again season 2, and the MCU seems to have big plans for him in Daredevil and beyond.

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Bullseye is one of the MCU’s most sadistic villains, making his ability to turn almost anything into a perfectly accurate projectile a nightmare. Although Bullseye was responsible for the murder of Foggy Nelson in Born Again season 1, Matt was forced to work alongside him in season 2, with Dex playing a role in bringing down Mayor Fisk. Season 2 ends with Dex making some sort of deal with Mr. Charles, with the villain seemingly taking Luke Cage’s place as one of the U.S. government’s superpowered soldiers.

Bullseye’s New Costume Is Perfect For A Thunderbolts Upgrade

Since his introduction to the series, Bullseye’s costume has been a controversial topic for Daredevil fans. In season 3 of the original show, Bullseye has essentially no costume, outside of his replica of the Daredevil suit. Born Again season 1 saw Dex don a tactical suit that is reminiscent of his comic book counterpart, but far from an exact adaptation. He gets a little closer in season 2, but some fans of the villain still aren’t satisfied.

Luckily, a set video of Daredevil: Born Again season 3 proves that the series is working to resolve this costume issue. Bullseye actor Wilson Bethel posted a short tease to his Instagram, showing off his glove and some other tactical gear. The outfit seems more advanced than his self-made suit in the previous Born Again seasons, hinting that it may have been given to him by someone else. On top of that, the suit bears markings similar to his iconic target logo from the comics, hinting that the outfit could be much more accurate to Bullseye’s original look.

Based on what has been shown of Bullseye’s new costume, it is doubtful that he made it himself. Instead, he was probably given the suit by Mr. Charles or someone else in the U.S. government. Season 2 of Born Again previously explained that Luke Cage was going on top-secret missions for Charles and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and now it looks like Dex has taken his place. This new outfit could assist Bullseye in whatever missions he is sent on, possibly offering him extra armor or other combat enhancements.

Since Mr. Charles’ connection to de Fontaine was introduced, it has been speculated that Bullseye could join a future incarnation of the MCU’s Thunderbolts. Since the original Thunderbolts team has now become the highly publicized New Avengers, the government probably can’t use them for black ops missions anymore. So, de Fontaine probably needs to recruit new superheroes and villains to take their place, and Bullseye’s skills make him a perfect candidate.

Bullseye’s Thunderbolts Inclusion Would Make Way For A More Accurate MCU Team

If the MCU does make Bullseye part of a future Thunderbolts team, then this signals that the franchise wants to make the next incarnation of the team more faithful to the comics. In Marvel Comics, the original Thunderbolts team was the Masters of Evil in disguise as superheroes, while later teams featured members like Green Goblin, Taskmaster, Venom, Whiplash, and Bullseye.

The MCU’s take on the team moved away from centering on villains, with it instead focusing on superheroes like Yelena and the Winter Soldier, or antagonists who aren’t all that villainous, like Ghost or Taskmaster. This is what allowed them to transfer to the New Avengers team, as this wouldn’t have been possible if any true supervillains were members. While this made for a good story in the MCU, it didn’t make for a great Thunderbolts adaptation.

Bullseye’s sadism makes him a far cry from any of the members of the New Avengers, hinting at the direction the next Thunderbolts could go. A potential Thunderbolts* sequel could feature Bullseye and other actual villains who are acting in their self-interest, making the film feel more like Marvel’s Suicide Squad. Giving Bullseye a greater spotlight in the MCU is a fantastic decision, especially if its part of another take on the Thunderbolts.