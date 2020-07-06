The Defenders: Here's How You Can Bid on Upcoming Netflix Prop Auction

✖

If you missed out on the first few prop auctions from Marvel Television's Defendersverse in the past, you need not fret — Prop Store has another live auction coming up in a matter of weeks. In fact, if you can't attend the live auction held online later this month, you can already submit your absentee bids on any items that interest you.

To participate in the auction, you've got to sign up for an account on the Prop Store website here. After you sign up and confirm your account, you can register for The Defenders auction. As you'll see throughout the website, the live auction is currently set to take place July 23rd starting at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time. If you're unable to attend the live auction on the Prop Store website, you can submit your absentee bids here. The aforementioned link will also let you view the items involved in this auction.

As of now, props are available from virtually every show that was part of Netflix's Defendersverse with the exception of The Punisher. Items — such as costumes, prop weapons, and various set decorations — are currently available from The Defenders, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist. In total, the auction boasts 280 lots.

Despite having massive fandoms associated with the properties, Netflix ended up canceling all the shows due to a corporate skirmish with Disney, hence the multiple prop auctions. While most fans still hold out hope Disney and Marvel Studios will pick the properties back up either for Disney+ or Hulu, Daredevil's Charlie Cox told us earlier this year he's doesn't feel too great about the show's chances.

"I don't feel that way, no. And, I don't know why I don't feel that way," he said at the time. "But, I haven't been given any reason to believe that. And, from a cynical point of view, it just feels like maybe I'm trying to protect myself, 'cause I'd love nothing more than to do it again."

"But when you make a television show, it's so complicated, and people's schedules are so difficult, and contracts are so difficult," Cox added. "So that's why when, as an actor, when you sign onto a TV show, you sign six years of your life away. Because, if you don't do that, it becomes too complicated to try and get all these moving pieces."

The Defenders and all other "Defendersverse" shows are streaming on Netflix.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.