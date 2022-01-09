Dexter: New Blood: Will There Be a Season 2? Showrunner Comments

Spoilers for the Dexter: New Blood finale below! Showtime’s Dexter continuation, Dexter: New Blood, debuted its finale this weekend and it delivered fans a stunning conclusion to the story of Michael C. Hall’s titular character. While the original series ending back in 2013 left things rather ambiguous — and has since been considered one of the worst television show endings of all time — things are very different this time around. However, while one chapter closes, things seem set up for a new story to begin and now series showrunner Clyde Phillips is weighing in on if there could be a Dexter: New Blood Season 2. Again, spoilers for the finale episode, “Sins of the Father”, beyond this point.

In “Sins of the Father”, Dexter’s entire past is discovered by his girlfriend Angela (Julia Jones) who just so happens to be the town sheriff. While Dexter plans to quickly leave town with his son, Harrison (Jack Alcott), Harrison doesn’t want to go and confronts Dexter about pretty much everything from embracing his “Dark Passenger” again to abandoning him for a decade. Harrison, who has been slowly shown to have his father’s same instincts throughout the series, pulls a gun on Dexter and forces him to confront everything he’s done. In the end, Dexter apologizes to his son and tells him to take the safety off the gun, saying “this is the only way out”. Harrison ends up shooting Dexter in the chest, killing him. However, the shocking turn doesn’t quite end there. Dexter is absolutely dead and when Angela shows up on the scene, she doesn’t arrest Harrison. Instead, lets him leave with the series ending with Harrison driving away from town into an unknown future.

So, with Dexter gone and Harrison’s road out ahead of him, could there be a second season, one that follows Harrison’s story now that Dexter is dead? Phillips told Collider that while it’s Showtime’s call, he’d be very happy to do more.

“Well, it is really Showtime’s call. And speaking of calls, if they were to call me and say, ‘Look, this is a huge asset for Showtime.’ I think, and I underline the word think, I think Dexter is their number one asset. If they were to call me and say, ‘We want to do Harrison. Are you interested?’ Much like when they called me to say, ‘We want to reboot Dexter, and you’re the guy’ I would drop everything to do it,” Phillips said.

He added, “I mean, the show’s hugely successful for them this season. And we’re going to be getting some big numbers in January and all the people that are DVR-ing the show so they can binge it. We’re going to get a whole new set of numbers later this month. And I think that could well be determinative in Showtime’s decision. And if they want to do it again, I got a lot of stuff going on, and I’ll drop everything to do it.”

Dexter: New Blood is now streaming on Showtime.

