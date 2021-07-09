Dexter Star Michael C. Hall Confirms Comic-Con Panel for Revival

✖

While Dexter might have initially ended with a controversial finale years ago, it seems like the iconic serial killer isn't quite ready to say goodbye. The series is expected to return for a highly-anticipated revival on Showtime — and it looks like fans will soon get a chance to learn more about the new batch of episodes. On Thursday, series star Michael C. Hall confirmed that the series will be headed to San Diego Comic-Con's Comic-Con @ Home proceedings later this month. The show's panel will be held on July 25th, and is expected to feature special guests.

Killer #Dexter updates coming on July 25 at San Diego @Comic_Con. Any guesses? pic.twitter.com/lkpMdMktzl — Dexter on Showtime (@SHO_Dexter) July 8, 2021

Hall will also be joined in the revival by a cast that includes John Lithgow as the Trinity Killer, Clancy Brown as Kurt Caldwell, Jamie Chung as Molly Park, and Oscar Wahlberg as Zach.

"I've been approached, unofficially, many times in the streets by people who have ideas," Hall revealed in a recent interview with ET. "But... I think there have been probably, before this, three legitimate ideas or concepts of what we might do, and none of them felt right."

"This one, a lot of it has to do with time passed," Hall continued. "This is going to happen in real-time, as if as much time has passed since the finale happened. And yeah, we kind of just got the creative band back together again. Clyde Phillips is back, who was the showrunner for the first four seasons, running the show. And Marcos Siega, who is one of the directors. He's like, 'We're gonna shoot it like a long, 10-hour movie.' It was a combination of the scripts and the timing. I always thought maybe the time will reveal itself when it's the right time to do it and it did. And I'm excited. I was just visiting the sets the other day and it's real. It's really happening."

The Dexter revival does not currently have a release date. Check back with ComicBook.com for more updates tied to the series' return.