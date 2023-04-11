Apple TV+ Reveals Surprise Reality Show Winner

My Kind of Country crowned a winner this month and Apple TV+ is proud to share who actually climbed the mountain this year. Micaela Kleinsmith actually took home the top prize as she won over the scouts with her amazing vocals and impressive growth over the course of the show's run. It feels like her original song, "Stupid Love" will have her well-prepared for whatever's next musically. Last week, fans got to hear what Micaela was bringing to the table in the big finale episodes. She managed to make The Band Perry's "If I Die Young" her own as well. Here's some of her triumph you can watch for yourself down below!

Here's how Apple TV+ describes the series overall: "My Kind of Country is a fresh take on a music competition series, breaking down barriers in country music by providing an extraordinary opportunity to diverse artists from around the world. Scouts Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and Orville Peck each hand-pick a roster of exceptional up-and-coming artists and invite them to the home of country music in Nashville, Tennessee, to showcase their unique sound. The winner will receive a life-changing experience from Apple, including global exposure across the Apple TV+ and Apple Music platforms."

South Africa's country soul troubadour Micaela Kleinsmith joins @kelleighbannen to celebrate being crowned the winner of the @AppleTV singing competition #MyKindOfCountry.



Listen now on #TodaysCountry. https://t.co/HNDQh9Hwmy pic.twitter.com/w1LWXvw5nf — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) April 8, 2023

What Did The Stars Have To Say About Her Win?

"I was so honored and excited to have been selected as the winner of 'My Kind of Country.' This competition has been such a blessing and I'm just so grateful to have been able to learn from so many other talented artists on a global platform like Apple TV+. 'My Kind of Country' gave me an opportunity that wouldn't normally have been available to me in the industry, and highlights the need for country music to open its doors to new talent and new ideas," said series winner, Micaela Kleinsmith. "Thank you to Orville Peck, Mickey Guyton, Jimmie Allen, Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves for giving me this chance. I can't wait for fans to check out my new EP 'Butterfly' on Apple Music."

"We were all moved by Micaela's final performances and to be able to witness her growth throughout the competition has made me so proud of my fellow South-African! Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and I all believe she is ready to be our next country music star," said Scout, Orville Peck. "We are so thrilled to announce her as the winner of 'My Kind of Country' and have the world listen to her new EP 'Butterfly' on Apple Music."

"I am so excited that Micaela is the winner of "My Kind of Country," said mentor and award-winning music director/producer Adam Blackstone. "She really grew into her own artistry and found her voice throughout the competition. It was a dream to work with her and I can't wait to see what we will do next to take the country music world by Storm."

Will you be checking her music out? Let us know in the comments down below!