Wolf Pack's Chase Liefeld Discusses Season Finale's Twist, What's Next For Baron in Potential Season 2 (Exclusive)

Wolf Pack has wrapped its first season. Paramount+'s supernatural teen drama took the events of Edo van Belkom's book of the same name and brought them to the streaming screen, transforming a group of local high schoolers into a pack of werewolves. The beastly alter egos of these students are kept relatively secret as Everett Lang and company attempt to evade the task force investigating the forest fire that led to their full moon-based evolutions. Despite their best efforts to remain distant, the season finale interlocks the werewolves and the task force forever, as Sarah Michelle Gellar's Agent Kristin Ramsey is revealed to be the mother of Chloe Rose Robertson's Luna, Tyler Lawrence Gray's Harlan and Chase Liefeld's Baron.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Liefeld revealed that he was aware of the Wolf Pack Season 1 for a while, as it was not kept secret from him due to the information being crucial to his character.

"I knew that pretty early on just because that was so deeply tied with my character. I think, if we do get season two, that'll continue to grow and blossom," Liefeld said. "I knew a few things that were related too because if anybody actually had to knew some spoilers, it was me because my character had to. I had to get relayed some information. Even with that being said, there wasn't a whole lot. We were all on our toes."

While he is listed as a recurring character, Liefeld's Baron has a major role in the season finale, even receiving the final frame before the credits hit.

"That's something that I've never even thought of. I don't even know if actors typically think, 'I want to get that last, closing shot,' even though it is cool," Liefeld reflected. "You don't really know these things when you get the role that everything's going to unfold the way it does. Especially with this too, because we were getting the scripts weekly. We were shooting episode five, and then we were waiting for six. We would get six, and then we would shoot six, and we were all waiting for seven. The fact that episode eight was written the way it was, it was a crazy experience."

Wolf Pack Season 1 stands on its own, but as Liefeld mentions, there is enough cliff-hanging room for the series to continue in a sophomore installment.

"There is definitely a path that he could follow. There's definitely a lot of things that have already happened that can play out that we can see on screen," Liefeld teased regarding a possible Season 2. "Integrating into society, coming to terms with what he's done, all these things. He's definitely got a lot of things he'll be fighting [in a possible] next season. Maybe physically, maybe mentally. There's going to be no shortage of obstacles in his way if season two does come along. We'll see what happens."

Wolf Pack Season 1 is currently streaming in full on Paramount+.