Dinosaurs Is Now Streaming on Disney+

Decades before Baby Yoda graced television sets in The Mandalorian, Baby Sinclair held down the fort on ABC's Dinosaurs. In fact, most would say the Dinosaurs character walked so that Grogu even had a chance at running. Now, you can see Baby Sinclair (and the rest of the Sinclair clan) as the entire Dinosaurs series is now on Disney+, horrifying ending and all.

With a new generation of television watchers now consuming streaming content, one of the most nostalgic hits of the 1990s is right back alongside other favorites of the era like Darkwing Duck and Gargoyles. Disney celebrated the arrival of the series Friday morning by sharing its iconic intro in a tweet.

Honey, the Sinclairs are home! Watch the original theme song for Dinosaurs, NOW streaming on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/R51SpwooB4 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) January 29, 2021

The series initially ran for four seasons between 1991 and 1994, for a total of 65 episodes. Since the series finale aired in 1994, it's been a common talking point as people realized just how horrifying it was for a kid's show.

Prior to its Disney+ arrival, the series had been available on Hulu for quite some time. Regardless, the Jim Henson Company executive Brian Henson revealed his excitement of the series switching platforms. Though it was in good hands at Hulu, Henson says, a move to Disney+ should provide the beloved hit with a wider audience and reach.

"I am," Henson told Collider, when asked if he was excited for the Disney+ move. "Although up until pretty recently it was on Hulu and it has had quite a following on Hulu. I think the audience will more easily find it on Disney+, which is terrific. It sits very well on Disney+. When they were divvying up what goes where, they eventually decided Dinosaurs should be over on Disney+. I think it’ll find a bigger and new audience base on Disney+."

All four seasons of Dinosaurs are now streaming on Disney+.

