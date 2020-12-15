Jim Henson's Dinosaurs Gets a Disney+ Debut Date

✖

It appears that one of the most unique shows to ever air on network television is finally making its long-awaited trek to Disney's flagship streaming service. Dinosaurs, the Jim Henson Company production that originally aired on ABC, is going to be available on Disney+ in the near future. Fans have been theorizing that Dinosaurs would be added to the Disney+ sooner or later, but a recent interview with executive producer Brian Henson confirmed that the series is arriving in January.

While speaking with Collider about the cult TV series, Henson revealed that Dinosaurs will be available on Disney+ beginning January 29, 2021. All 65 episodes of the series, including the utterly shocking series finale, will be heading to Disney+ at the same time.

Gotta love this news! Earl, Baby, and the rest of the Sinclair fam are coming to #DisneyPlus. 🦖 Start streaming Dinosaurs on January 29. pic.twitter.com/Xaz08svFPb — Disney+ (@disneyplus) December 15, 2020

Disney also took to Twitter to confirm the debut date for Dinosaurs, sharing a poster of the series ahead of its arrival next month.

Right now, Dinosaurs is available to stream on Hulu, the other major Disney-owned streaming service. There has certainly been an audience for the series on Hulu, but Henson believes that the move to Disney+ will get even more folks watching.

"I am," Henson told Collider, when asked if he was excited for the Disney+ move. "Although up until pretty recently it was on Hulu and it has had quite a following on Hulu. I think the audience will more easily find it on Disney+, which is terrific. It sits very well on Disney+. When they were divvying up what goes where, they eventually decided Dinosaurs should be over on Disney+. I think it’ll find a bigger and new audience base on Disney+."

Dinosaurs ran for a total of four seasons, beginning in 1991 and concluding its run in 1994. In the years since its finale, there has been quite a lot of conversation surrounding how the story came to a close. In the very last episode, the main family of the series — the Sinclairs — settling in for the horrors of the ice age, not knowing what would happen to them in the future.

There was a lot of chatter about Dinosaurs moving to Disney+ earlier this season, when Ryan Reynolds said during a taping of the game show Don't that the series would be added to the lineup in the fall. His timeline was off, but Dinosaurs is finally making the move.

Are you looking forward to checking out Dinosaurs on Disney+ in January?