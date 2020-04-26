Dinosaurs: The Internet Remembers Horrifying Finale on Show's 29th Anniversary

A nice spring day in 1991 led to the arrival of Dinosaurs, a kid's show featuring the animatronic Sinclair family. A series from Jim Henson Productions, Dinosaurs went on to run for 65 episodes over the span of four episodes. Everything led up to "Changing Nature," the show's final episode that many still find haunting, even more so when you consider the target demographic of the show's audience.

Now, nearly three decades after the show first premiered to the masses, fans have started to look back on that haunting finale. If you're not looking for spoilers for a 30-year-old show, you might want to avoid the incoming details. For the duration of the series, the main characters are the Sinclairs, a working-class family with two sons and a daughter. After the family patriarch manages to get control of the company he's spent countless hours working for, his actions directly lead into the beginning of the Ice Age.

Then, believe it or not, the series practically ends with the family freezing to death as a consequence for their actions. Taking on climate change — and a host of other issues, for that matter — head-on, the finale might be as relevant as ever today, a major point in why people are looking back on it now, all this time later.

