Dinosaurs: The Internet Remembers Horrifying Finale on Show's 29th Anniversary
A nice spring day in 1991 led to the arrival of Dinosaurs, a kid's show featuring the animatronic Sinclair family. A series from Jim Henson Productions, Dinosaurs went on to run for 65 episodes over the span of four episodes. Everything led up to "Changing Nature," the show's final episode that many still find haunting, even more so when you consider the target demographic of the show's audience.
Now, nearly three decades after the show first premiered to the masses, fans have started to look back on that haunting finale. If you're not looking for spoilers for a 30-year-old show, you might want to avoid the incoming details. For the duration of the series, the main characters are the Sinclairs, a working-class family with two sons and a daughter. After the family patriarch manages to get control of the company he's spent countless hours working for, his actions directly lead into the beginning of the Ice Age.
Then, believe it or not, the series practically ends with the family freezing to death as a consequence for their actions. Taking on climate change — and a host of other issues, for that matter — head-on, the finale might be as relevant as ever today, a major point in why people are looking back on it now, all this time later.
See what people are saying below:
So Good. So Relevant.
I loved this show. This series finale was so good and too relevant. #Dinosaurs https://t.co/tD3fTiljVn— 90s Kinda Girl (@divafeminist) April 26, 2020
The Major Question
who approved the finale of dinosaurs and what did they think the public response would be— hannah b (@soprhano) April 26, 2020
Whoops
As dark as that finale was, having the dinosaurs go extinct because Earl fucked up is the most Dinosaurs thing. 🤣 https://t.co/igLCcmSmpn— essential anastasia beaverhausen 🌻 (@ItsKrisRose) April 26, 2020
Respect
This show was amazing, and I always really respected them for ending the series this way. I'm glad it's being brought to attention; It never stopped being relevant, unfortunately. :(— Comrade Capricorn ♑✊ (@earth_stellium) April 26, 2020
Taking on the Issues
Dinosaurs was critical of monopolies, of savage capitalism, of racism, of wars, and promoted critical thinking. I never understood how Disney let them fly.— Me Puse la Gorra (@cmatias_l) April 26, 2020
Regrets
On April 26 1991, #dinosaurs premiere. The only one I regret is not finishing the rest of the of dinosaurs. But I do remember that I was in the middle of watching season 3 of episode 2 on #Hulu. pic.twitter.com/RaHW97JGVs— Debra Bamidele ♿♏ (@Debrabamidele) April 26, 2020
Champion of Sad Endings
Dinosaurs is probably the champion
The Castle series finale is so badly cut together that it implies the final moments are the shared hallucination of the main characters as they bleed out— Internet Dustin v2.51 (@leafmario3) April 26, 2020
