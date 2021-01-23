Dionne Warwick Shares Johnny Bravo Meme That Perfectly Explains 2020

✖

Dionne Warwick shared the perfect Johnny Bravo meme to explain 2020. The legendary singer joined Twitter late last year to a chorus of applause. Sometimes, a celebrity will just know how the get the most out of the platform. Well, one of her fans singled out the time she was on Johnny Bravo and shared the clip. When Warwick got a hold of the ending of “Karma Krisis” and joked that it was eerily accurate for how last year unfolded. In that episode, Johnny brakes a chain letter and is followed by increasing bad luck. The singer has to offer some guidance and actually lends her voice. So, it’s a funny watch, especially because of the old Cartoon Network feel of these kinds of shows. Check out the clip for yourself down below:

Now, the singer had a message for people who thought she didn’t run her own account last year as well. She posted about it on Twitter.

The end of this clip is a good representation of 2020 https://t.co/vqknldNmGw — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 22, 2021

"This is for all of you tweeters who have decided that I'm not tweeting my own stuff to you," she said. "I want you to know I am, and I'm getting very, very, very good at it. You see, I have a wonderful niece, her name is Brittani. She said, 'Aunt Dionne, you'll have a lot of fun if you get on this with me.' I said, 'Okay, teach me how to do it.' And she did, and I am doing it."

In an interview with Andy Cohen, the legend talked about her niece helping her man the platform as well.

"No, I don't. My niece, Brittani, is a hysterical person. She's funny as all get-out. I tell her she should have been a comedian," Warwick explained. "She has a wonderful way with words, and my PR people also help. They feel they can put a little few things in there for me."

