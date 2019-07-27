Pokemon’s Machamp Meets Johnny Bravo In Hilarious New Crossover

When it comes to bulky characters, Cartoon Network’s Johnny Bravo and Pokemon’s Machamp definitely fit the bill. While the pocket monster and the chauvinistic meathead don’t have much in common when it comes to their personalities, their physiques certainly seem similar, minus Johnny’s amazing hairstyle. One fan has decided that these two animated characters need to perform the fusion dance and has created the creature that we can only call Johnny Machamp.

Reddit User CannedSpinach decided to create some inspired fan art that brings together the four armed pocket monster with the “Cartoon Cartoon”:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Johnny Bravo, for those who don’t know, is one of the biggest staples of the original Cartoon Network roster, created by animator Van Partible. Originally hitting the scene in his own self titled series in 1997, the episodic installments ran for a number of years before ending in 2004. Bravo still appears periodically in some Cartoon Network paraphernalia and marketing materials, along with commercials, though it has been some time since his series has been on the channel proper. The series itself followed the ridiculous exploits of Johnny as he attempted to get a girl through his “Elvis Presley” style of game to no avail.

Machamp, on the other hand, was a staple of the Pokemon roster, appearing primarily in the first generation of franchise. Sold as one of the most prominent “physical types” of pocket monsters, the fighting creature is the highest evolutionary form of Machop, and the subsequent evolution of Machoke. While never being in Ash Ketchum’s stable, Machamp appeared as one of the sinister Pokemon under the employ of the Team Rocket leader, Giovanni. Giovanni lent his bruiser of a Pokemon to Jesse and James in order to attempt to defeat Ash Ketchum and capture some additional pocket monsters of their own.

While Bravo’s stint on cable television may be at an end, Machamp continues to appear every once in awhile within the Pokemon franchise. Appearing in movies, video games, television series, and numerous pieces of merchandise, the wrestling pocket monster is always at the ready to fight other Pokemon in the arena. All you need to really do to unite the two characters is to slap Bravo’s ridiculous pompadour onto Machamp and we’re good to go!

What do you think of this unique fusion of Cartoon Network’s Johnny Bravo with Pokemon’s Machamp? Who wins in an arm wrestling contest between the two beefcakes? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.