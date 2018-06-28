‘My Hero Academia’ Fans Cannot Unsee This Cartoon Connection

My Hero Academia is the talk of the anime fandom, and the series is catching on around the world. With its third season in play, the superhero franchise has never been bigger, so there have never been more memes about All Might.

Don’t believe it? Well, take a look at the anime’s latest meme and see if it doesn’t blow your mind.

Over on social media, a hilarious meme comparing All Might to a very famous cartoon face has gone viral. The post, which can be seen below, gives a spot-on comparison between the My Hero Academia star and Johnny Bravo himself.

I’m dying from the amount of laughing I’ve done over this.#mha #ALLMIGHT pic.twitter.com/yljwh5rNl6 — Andrea Momo Castro 🇩🇴 @E3 (@HelloMomoCastro) June 24, 2018

The visual is pretty hard to misunderstand; The meme posits that Johnny is the American take on All Might due to the transformations they’ve undergone. While the Cartoon Network hunk is known for being buff, he wasn’t always that way. That is something All Might can relate to, and this post proves it.

Of course, the connections between the pair begin and end at their looks. When it comes to story, Johnny and All Might are worlds away from one another. Johnny is a girl-crazy greaser who likes to quaff his hair; All Might is the Symbol of Peace and the paragon of all things heroic where he comes from. The two may have their colorful quirks — literally in All Might’s case — but it is hard to picture Johnny fighting All For One. So, maybe it’s a good thing the cartoon star isn’t a fan of superhero tights?

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Has the My Hero Academia fandom peaked its memes with this post? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!