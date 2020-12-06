AEW's MJF Feuds With Dionne Warwick On Twitter

AEW star MJF (Maxwell Jacob Friedman) found himself in an unusual Twitter feud on Friday. The Inner Circle member began a back and forth with musician and actress Dionne Warwick based off of a list that appeared in the New York Times. The "Dinner Debonair" segment that MJF did with Chris Jericho was nominated for "Best Performances of 2020."

In reference to the segment, the Times wrote "It was less than spectacular, though not for anything Friedman did. He wasn't embarrassed at all. He was smooth in a way that should worry Ric Flair. This kid makes you wanna say, 'Woo!'"

A Tweet at Inside The Ropes noted "@The_MJF joins the likes of @AmandaSeyfried, @PeteButtigieg and @_DionneWarwick on the 2020 edition of the list!"

Warwick responded by writing "This photo made me think I was booked to wrestle somewhere. Almost called my publicist."

This photo made me think I was booked to wrestle somewhere. Almost called my publicist. https://t.co/Ds7gMM8ZKa — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 4, 2020

It didn't take long for MJF to respond, writing "You better pray you aren't or you'd be in a world of pain, princess. #BetterThanYou"

Warwick fired back "I have an interview with @InStyle in 5 minutes. You’re lucky this time (fighting emoji)."

I have an interview with @InStyle in 5 minutes. You’re lucky this time. 🤼‍♀️ https://t.co/e66ignINYc — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 4, 2020

MJF responded by bringing in one of Warwick's songs and writing "Yeah yeah, Dionne. Just 'Walk on By.' Smart."

Warwick then responded by replying with a GIF of two old men fighting with canes, accompanied by "Try Jesus, @The_MJF. Not me."

We've got to admit, this had us entertained throughout. How about a Dinner Debonair repeat, this time with MJF and Dionne Warwick?