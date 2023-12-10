ABC is celebrating 100 years of Disney. The network will air the new documentary Disney 100: A Century of Dreams – A Special Edition of 20/20, which airs Thursday, December 14, at 9 p.m. EST and is streaming December 15 on Hulu and December 22 on Disney+. Produced by ABC News Studios, the two-hour special commemorates Disney's centennial with interviews, rare footage and photos, a look inside Disney's newest attraction, and never-before-heard stories from those who built the Disney legend. Watch the documentary trailer narrated by Josh Gad (Disney's Frozen) below.

The documentary chronicles all facets of the storied company — from animation to parks to television to music — spotlighting those who have played essential roles in Disney's history. Starting with the creation of the iconic character Mickey Mouse and unspooling the story of how Walt Disney's quest to make the very first feature-length animated film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, nearly bankrupted the young studio, viewers will learn how unbridled determination and imagination became the cornerstones of the Walt Disney Company.

Disney 100: A Century of Dreams "takes viewers on a magical journey that started in 1923, featuring a century of stories and experiences that will touch the hearts of audiences everywhere," the official synopsis reads. "From the creation of the Disney Brothers Studio to modern beloved brands such as Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and 21st Century Fox, the core DNA of Disney remains the same: storytelling, creativity, innovation and optimism. The special is a celebration of the countless Disney creators, telling the story behind the story that will astonish even the biggest Disney superfans, and viewers will be treated to an inside look at an all-new Disney attraction."

The documentary special features interviews with Disney CEO Bob Iger, Mary Poppins stars Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke, and Walt Disney's grandsons, Chris Miller and Walter Miller. Songwriter Richard Sherman of the prolific Sherman Brothers (Mary Poppins, The Jungle Book), legendary recording artist Elton John (The Lion King), composer Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin), and singer/songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda (Moana, Encanto) will discuss the powerful role of music in Disney's storytelling, while Disney Princess stars Idina Menzel (Frozen), Jodi Benson (The Little Mermaid), Paige O'Hara (Beauty and the Beast), and Ariana DeBose (Wish) will talk about voicing the animated musicals.

Additional appearances include Chris Evans (Marvel's Captain America and Avengers franchises, Pixar's Lightyear), Tom Hanks (Pixar's Toy Story), Lupita Nyong'o (Marvel's Black Panther), Pedro Pascal (Star Wars: The Mandalorian), Katy Perry (ABC's American Idol), John Stamos (ABC's Full House), Mickey Mouse Club actor Josh Ackerman, Disney Channel star Christy Carlson Romano (Even Stevens, Kim Possible), journalists Chris Connelly and Kelley L. Carter, Disney Legends, experts, and more.

Disney 100: A Century of Dreams – A Special Edition of 20/20 premieres December 14 at 9 p.m. on ABC and is streaming December 15 on Hulu and December 22 on Disney+.