Merged Disney+ and Hulu App Launches in Beta

Disney+ and Hulu are now available in a single app. A beta version of the combined Disney+/Hulu app went live on December 6 for Disney Bundle subscribers — the sixth tile on the Disney+ homepage next to the Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic brands. Because the Hulu hub incorporates adult-oriented content onto Disney+, Disney released a new video (below) containing instructions for users to update their accounts with an optional pin limiting kids' profiles from accessing mature content. Following the test period, the merged Disney+ and Hulu app will officially launch in March 2024.

Disney CEO Bob Iger previously announced that the company would roll out "a more unified one-app experience making extensive general entertainment content available to bundle subscribers via Disney+," adding that the combined app would "provide greater opportunities for advertisers, while giving bundle subscribers access to more robust and streamlined content, resulting in greater audience engagement and ultimately leading to a more unified streaming experience."

(Photo: Disney+/Hulu)

Disney, then a majority owner, took full operational control of Hulu in 2019. It recently acquired the remainder of the streaming service from Comcast, paying at least $8.6 billion. While not all Hulu content is available on Disney+ due to licensing-rights restrictions, most NBCUniversal content currently remains available on both the standalone Hulu app and the new Disney+/Hulu app.

The company will also continue to offer Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ as standalone options, or as part of the Disney Bundle plans:

Disney Bundle Duo Basic: For $9.99/month , eligible subscribers get Disney+ (With Ads) and Hulu (With Ads).

For , eligible subscribers get Disney+ (With Ads) and Hulu (With Ads). Disney Bundle Duo Premium : For $19.99/month , subscribers can access Disney+ (No Ads) and Hulu (No Ads). This plan is only available for subscribers billed through Disney+

: For , subscribers can access Disney+ (No Ads) and Hulu (No Ads). Disney Bundle Trio Basic: For $14.99/month , subscribers get Disney+ (With Ads), Hulu (With Ads), and ESPN+ (With Ads).

For , subscribers get Disney+ (With Ads), Hulu (With Ads), and ESPN+ (With Ads). Disney Bundle Trio Premium: For $24.99/month , subscribers get Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (No Ads), and ESPN+ (With Ads).

For , subscribers get Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (No Ads), and ESPN+ (With Ads). Legacy Disney Bundle: For $18.99/month, subscribers have access to Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (With Ads), and ESPN+ (With Ads). Please note this plan is no longer available to purchase or switch into on Disney+ — existing subscribers will be able to keep their plan so long as they do not cancel or change it.

