Disney Parks Wraps Filming For Disney Christmas Celebration

Disney Parks has wrapped filming for Disney’s Christmas Celebration. The holiday cheer will be seen around the country on the 25th. The morning will be filled with singing and looks at your favorite attractions at Walt Disney World resort. Tituss Burgess is hosting and is looking forward to kicking off the festivities on ABC. There were a lot of friendly faces during Disney’s Holiday Singalong right after Thanksgiving. People clearly loved all the singing and dancing from year’s past. With the coronavirus pandemic still going on, look for the company to take a similar approach this year. There could be remote segments and all those numbers could allow more people than ever to get in on the act from their own homes. Check out what Burgess and others had to say about the special down below:

“Hello! I’m Tituss Burgess. I’m here at Walt Disney World to host Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration, Christmas Day at 10am on ABC. I’m going to be joined by very special friends over the next few days so stay tuned and happy holidays.”

Today we kicked off #DisneyChristmasCelebration filming at @WaltDisneyWorld Resort! Check out this message from co-host Tituss Burgess @Instatituss and tune in Christmas morning on @ABCNetwork! 🎄 pic.twitter.com/GMEx5TW8EP — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) December 4, 2020

Disney had this to say about the Disney Magical Holiday Celebration:

“Original hosts Derek and Julianne Hough return, kicking off the night with a glittering new holiday performance, while Trevor Jackson (Freeform’s “grown-ish”) hosts from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Together, they will take viewers on a wintry ride through fan-favorite performances and new heartwarming family moments. Viewers will also get a brand-new sneak peek into Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure coming in 2021 to EPCOT in Florida.”

“In addition to magical holiday moments, viewers will also get a sneak peek at Disney and Pixar’s all-new feature film “Soul,” before it becomes available exclusively on Disney+ (where Disney+ is available) beginning Dec. 25, 2020. Featuring the voices of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, “Soul” introduces a middle-school band teacher who teams up with a sarcastic new soul on a mission to figure out exactly what makes life worth living.”

